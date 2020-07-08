Sage Junction will have a new weigh-in motion system by the end of the summer.
The Idaho Transportation Department has started their summer roadwork projects, including work on Highway 33 and on a stretch of road between Hamer and Dubois.
At Sage Junction, the Port of Entry area has a new weigh-in motion device being installed that’s supposed to save haulers time and money in the trucking process.
“As haulers drive over the weigh-in motion, the device will tell them if they need to stop at the Port of Entry or not,” ITD Office of Communication representative Megan Stark said. “This will save haulers time because it’ll weigh them as they drive.”
Once a hauler has been weighed, Stark stated that further down, a sign will inform them of whether they need to stop.
The system is the same as the one in Inkom, Idaho, which Stark says has been effective and works well for their area.
“It’s an elite system,” Stark said. “The readings are accurate.”
The work on Sage Junction began in May and is expected to be completed by the end of summer or early fall.
A section of highway between Hamer and Dubois is also undergoing construction this year. Between exit 150 and exit 167, a full pavement restoration will take place until late fall, weather permitting.
According to the ITD 511 Highway Information website, the work began April 16 and the width limit is 16’0” until August 28 at 11:59 p.m.