ITD to close lot used for INL parking

The Idaho Transportation Department announced the impending closure of the gravel lot commonly used for INL employee parking located near the US 20 interchange on County Line Road through a press release on March 6.

The lot will close beginning on April 3, the release stated, as increased traffic near the interchange has caused ITD to recognize public safety concerns.


