ITD to close lot used for INL parking

The Idaho Transportation Department announced the impending closure of the gravel lot commonly used for INL employee parking located near the US 20 interchange on County Line Road through a press release on March 6.
The lot will close beginning on April 3, the release stated, as increased traffic near the interchange has caused ITD to recognize public safety concerns.
“The traffic backing up on the off ramp was big piece of the decision,” said J.R. Grotjohn, ITD Permits Coordinator. “When you have cars stacked up on the off ramp and other cars speeding past stopped cars at 70 miles per hour, it can become a very dangerous situation.”
Among other reasons for the lot’s closure, Grotjohn explained, was that the lot does not meet ITD regulations governing the proximity of approaches; the lot does not meet the spacing required for the interchange’s off ramp or for County Line Road.
The lot itself, while it has been used for Idaho National Laboratory (INL) parking over the years, was never intended as a designated parking lot. In fact, Grotjohn explained, it was created as an access for the Garfield-Ucon Canal Company to service the canal which runs alongside it.
“Unfortunately,” Grotjohn said, “they have problems doing that with the amount of people that are parking there, in conjunction with the abandoned cars that have to be towed away occasionally.
Over the years, he added, people began parking there and abandoning vehicles. But with increased traffic, he stated it had become an increased problem, causing the canal company further difficulty in accessing their road, a crucial part of properly maintaining the canal.
INL employees who have utilized the lot for their daily commute to work still have parking options in Rigby, he said. There are currently two designated parking options: The Idaho Transportation Department at 206 N. Yellowstone Hwy and at 520 West 1st South.
The release stated signs will be posted to notify the public of the closure beginning on April 3. ITD will also place temporary barricades before constructing a permanent fence.
According to Grotjohn, the fence will have a gate installed for the canal company to access their road. At this time, he stated, ITD has not discussed any further future plans for the lot.
