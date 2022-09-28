Fire Chief Carl Anderson discussed the possibility of acquiring a ladder truck for Central Fire District at the Fire Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 8.
According to the meeting draft minutes, a new ladder truck would take approximately 28 months to obtain. The draft minutes state Anderson suggested ordering a stock vehicle, but the cost for stock vehicles were listed anywhere from $1.2 to $1.4 million.
“It’s getting higher and higher,” said Anderson concerning the placement of a ladder truck on CFD’s list of priorities.
Rigby and Jefferson county have seen several new developments, Anderson said, developments which include many duplexes which are going up. While most of these buildings reach two-story heights at the most, they are still high enough where firefighters would struggle to reach the roof if the situation called for it.
Additionally, a current pending development through the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency, which consists of a possible three-story retail and residential building on the site where the old Me’N’Stans diner once stood, would require the fire district to have a ladder truck to comply with safety standards, Anderson said.
“I’ve had a couple of land owners and developers call me here at the station,” he said, “asking when we’re going to get a ladder truck and that they’d hold off on development until we have one.”
Currently both the city of Rigby and Jefferson County have similar height restraints for buildings, around 34 to 35 feet. According to Anderson, once the fire district acquires a ladder truck, county and city will be able to increase the height limitation.
He also stated, after the meeting, that obtaining one of these vehicles will help increase CFD’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) rate. This would, in turn, better the district’s insurance rates.
When putting together CFD’s budget for incoming fiscal year, Anderson stated he anticipated $750,000 for a ladder truck, which was added to the budget. However, there are several avenues the fire district could take to pay for a new ladder vehicle.
According to Anderson, Impact fees can be used to pay for the truck in part.
“It’s not uncommon for fire departments,” Anderson said, “for a developer to contribute to the fire department to help with safety.”
There are also numerous grants CFD can apply for to help with the total cost of the purchase. According to Anderson, it is likely they would look into utilizing a combination of these avenues to keep property taxes from rising.
With incoming development in the area, a new ladder truck is rising higher on CFD’s list of priorities.
“It’s not just about height,” Anderson said. “With a ladder truck, you can also put that ladder on the ground.”
Ladders can be put over canals in the event someone requires recue from rapid water, or rescued from ice breaking on a frozen bank. Anderson stated there are several uses for a ladder truck that are not related to height. He amended the need for a ladder truck is only one of those necessities which come with growth.
At the board meeting, CFD discussed creating a committee to research types and styles of ladder trucks by inspecting the different vehicles owned by Idaho Falls, Ucon and Madison. Their goal, he said, is to determine what type of vehicle would be best for CFD and create a proposal for the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners sometime after the beginning of the new fiscal year.
