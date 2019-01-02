Timothy Wesley Jackline, 27, of Rigby was sentenced to four years of probation Nov. 21 for aggravated assault.
Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer said if Jackline violates his probation, he will be sentenced up to four years in prison with 1.5 determinate and 2.5 indeterminate. Jackline was also credited with an approximate 200 days served and was fined $1,745.
Originally charged with aggravated assault and battery, Jackline’s battery charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Jackline was arrested Jan. 1, 2018 following a violent incident with a woman after he told her he was leaving.
The victim explained to the police that Jackline planned on taking the car she used to drive to work, in response she began throwing his tools at him, yelling, “if you’re taking the car, take your tools.”
According to court documents, Jackline retaliated by pinning the victim to the ground and jammed his knee into her chest forcing the wind out of her. Jackline then stood up and kicked the victim in the side.
The couple continued to fight until Jackline seized an ax and said, “I’m not afraid to use this,” while directing it towards her face.
To prevent her from calling the police, Jackline locked the victim outside the house until she began yelling that she was freezing. When she was allowed back inside she began looking for her phone to call the police. As reported by the court documents, Jackline then pointed a handgun at the victim until she punched him.
In response, Jackline threw the victim to the ground and pulled out a pair of Vice Grips and said, “You better stay down and shut up or you’ll find out what Chinese torture is,” the court documents state.
The documents further explained that in the act of throwing the victim to the ground, her head hit the wall leaving a large dent.
After the two were separated by Rigby Police Officers, a Quick Response Unit inspected the victim, where they discovered the victim had suffered injuries to her neck, back, head and sides, and that she may also have had broken ribs.