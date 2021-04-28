Jacobs awarded as Roberts Lions essay contest winner

Klarie Jacobs was awarded 1st Place as the First Grade Lions Patriotism Essay Contest winner by the Roberts Lions. Jacobs is from the Roberts Elementary school. She was accompanied by her parents, Kyle and Kim Jacobs as guests of the Roberts Lions Club.
Klarie also went on to place as the First-Grade winner in the District 39E contest, as well as being the Multiple District First Grade overall winner. She was presented her winning certificates and money awards by Roberts Club President Amiee Allen.
Klarie qualified to participate at the Sun Valley Convention, but due to Covid-19, the Lions Multiple District winners will not be attending the convention again this year.
The Roberts club enjoyed a meal after the presentation.
Evening club guests included: District 39E Governor Mike Ferguson, and incoming 1st VDG Cliff Hart, both of American Falls, and PCC Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois.
Gov. Fergusen presented an interesting video program covering LCIF Grant Project.