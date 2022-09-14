The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing for the adoption of the Planning and Zoning Department’s fee schedule pertaining to three different sections of county codes.
According to Planner Aaron Denny, the way the fees in the department were previously established made it difficult to update fees when it became necessary. He stated the fees had been listed within the ordinances, which then required multiple public hearings and ordinance amendments just to adjust fees.
“It’s normal to have a separate fee schedule,” said Denny. “Fees, that’s more of a board thing, so taking them out allows us to take it straight to the board instead of the Planning and Zoning Committee.”
For this reason, Denny said, the department decided to remove the fees from the ordinances and pull them into a separate document, a fee schedule, which could be updated far easier when the time came to do so.
The fee schedule approved at the Sept. 6 meeting contained fees pertaining to Chapter 106 of the Flood Damage Prevention, Chapter 110 of the Subdivision Ordinance and Chapter 112 of the Zoning Ordinance.
Some of the new fees included pertain to Floodplain permitting, which Ollerton stated used to have a permitting process, but not any fees. Creating fees for this permitting process allows the county to be more in line with code.
The Floodplain permitting official fee schedule includes a technology fee of $25 added to each application. If the a structure is located within a mapped flood hazard area and construction plans aren’t required, the fee will be $90 plus the cost of professional services. If the structure is located within a mapped flood hazard area and construction plans are required, it will be $150 plus cost of services.
A subdivision or manufactured home park less than five acres, according to the permitting fee schedule, will be $250 plus the cost of services. A larger subdivision or manufactured home park will be $300 plus the cost of services. All investigative fees will start at $100 and incur based on mileage costs. Failure to obtain a permit will be double the fee of the original application.
A number of fees within the zoning and subdivision ordinances were broken up in order to compensate the county for the different types of reviews conducted during permitting and platting processes.
“The development agreement didn’t have a review fee,” Ollerton said. “There’s work being done for the department that hasn’t been captured.”
Fees pertaining to the subdivision ordinance include platting fees, which range from $500 to $1,500 plus ten dollars per lot, administrative land divisions, plat amendments, which range from $250 to $700. It also includes fees for Planned Unit Developments, Plat vacations, appeals an reconsiderations as well as investigative fees of $100 plus mileage costs and punitive feels in case of failure to obtain permits or ordinance violations.
The Zoning official fee schedule now has listed fees for conditional use permit applications, which includes a general conditional use permit for $450 or an RV Park permit for $400 plus $10 per lot. Other fees include Home based business or occupation applications from $50 to $300, Zone change applications, from $500 to $1,500, administrative use permits from $150 to $450 and variances for $450.
Amendments to the comprehensive plan range from $500 to $1,500, according to the official zoning fee schedule.
The Zoning fee schedule also includes miscellaneous and copying fees from ten cents to $2.50 per page, depending on size, color and amount of copies.
“Some of these are new, like the technology fee,” Ollerton said. “The county has people working in GIS mapping and addressing, so we have to capture that.
According to Ollerton, the county shouldn’t have to pay for development from the general fund. He said the Planning department should be able to operate through fees collected.
“The taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for things others are doing,” he said, which was the idea for introducing some of the new and broken up fees.
There were no citizens present to comment on the fee schedules being removed and separately established at the public hearing.
All three County Commissioners were on board with the changes proposed and the fee schedule was approved unanimously.
“Hopefully the public trusts our judgements on these things,” Ollerton said.