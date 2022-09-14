The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing for the adoption of the Planning and Zoning Department’s fee schedule pertaining to three different sections of county codes.

According to Planner Aaron Denny, the way the fees in the department were previously established made it difficult to update fees when it became necessary. He stated the fees had been listed within the ordinances, which then required multiple public hearings and ordinance amendments just to adjust fees.

