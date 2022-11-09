JC approves building permit and impact fee waiver for City of Rigby

In the last week, the City of Rigby has taken several steps in preparation and moving forward with the planned upgrades to their wastewater treatment facility.
The city requested and was approved by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners for a waiver of fees for their building permit and the related impact fees.
“They’ve asked for a waiver of their building permit fee and the impact fees,” said Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton. “We estimate that it’s roughly a $30,000 bill that they’re asking for relief from.”
The city’s treatment plant is north of Rigby, outside of the city limits, meaning the site falls within the county. Typically building in-county would include paying fees for the building permit and paying impact fees into the county.
Granting this kind of waiver is up to the discretion of the board, according to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, and is something the county has granted before for the schools.
“When we wrote the fee schedule for the planning side,” said Ollerton, “we added a phrase that says ‘for political subdivisions, the fees are waived.’”
Ollerton explained the City of Rigby will still require a conditional use permit to expand the facility, and the county Planning and Zoning and Building Department will be responsible for performing all of the building inspections associated with the building process.
“What we’ve done in the past is we’ve waived the building permit and asked them to pay only the cost of inspections,” said Hancock.
This method, Hancock stated, allows the county to cover their costs and doesn’t cost the taxpayers for a project which benefits the city.
“We pay a rebate back to the city already,” he said, “on building permits and inspections, so there is something there to cover our costs.”
The Rigby City Council also approved the Wastewater Treatment Plant Grant and Loan Agreement for $26.645 million on Oct. 20 at their regular meeting. This agreement was presented to them at their Oct. 6 meeting, but chose not to sign the agreement until they received permission for the Department of Environmental Quality to allow Keller Associates to offer $5 million instead of $6.8 in liability insurance.
As reported in the Oct. 12 issue of the The Jefferson Star, the DEQ was requiring the engineer’s offer twice their fee in liability insurance in order to release the $23 million of ARPA money granted to the city. Keller’s limit on liability insurance is $5 million, according to Project Manager Marvin Fielding.
The council requested the DEQ allow Keller’s to retain the $5 million limit and expressed this amount was in the citizens’ best interest.
On Oct. 20, after Keller Associates amended their contract with the city to show $5 million in liability insurance, the council moved to accept the Grant and Loan agreement to gain access to the grant money.
Scott Humphries, with the treatment plant described the planned improvements as “doubling” the clarifiers and oxidation ditches the plant already had. They will be constructing two new oxidation ditches, which will both be double the size of the existing ones, as well as constructing two new clarifiers, all on the south west side of the plant.
Another addition to the plant will be a small new building to the north, only 50 ft. by 44 ft., which will house the new UV System, according to Project Manager Marvin Fielding with Keller Associates.
According to both Fielding and Humphries, the new UV system is bigger than the existing one, and will have two channels. The existing one, Humphries said, is becoming obsolete and difficult to repair. Having a two channel system, Fielding said, will allow Humphries the ability to clean or repair one channel while the second continues to direct flow.
Humphries also explained how constructing a new building for the UV system came at a lower cost to the city than expanding the existing building where the old system is housed. He stated expansion of the original building would require moving electric systems, as well as an emergency generator.
These costs accumulated to more than the cost of constructing a smaller building, he said.
In August, the Rigby City Council approved a bid for $20,608,000 to Record Steel Construction Inc. (RSCI) to perform the expansion work on the plant. The bid came following a $23 million ARPA grant from the Department of Environmental Quality back in June.
