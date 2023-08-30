The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved one preliminary plat on Aug. 21, and withheld approval for two others, an administrative plat and a final plat due to unclear specifications regarding ditch easements and water rights.
The preliminary plat approved was Pineview Estates, a 36 lot subdivision being developed by Brian Crandall of Shelley. The plat map shows the development near 3790 E and 200 N.
“This is a preliminary plat and a review of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation, it is not a public hearing,” stated Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton, as no appeals had been submitted asking for another public hearing on the development.
According to Ollerton, some of the concerns from owners of the neighboring property at the PZC hearing had to do with the ditch, which ran through the middle of the property. Since then, he explained, the developer had worked to reroute the ditch to ensure properties beyond the subdivision would still have access to the water.
Other concerns, brought forth in the form of a letter from a neighbor, Chrissy Larsen, included issues which may arise from the development of the subdivision such as the impact on traffic, the water table and the local school districts.
“This being a preliminary plat, all those studies will come,” Ollerton answered. The development will, in time, be required to perform a Nutrient Pathogen study as well as a traffic study.
Crandall, who was present at the meeting, requested from the board a compromise on the traffic study.
He stated he was more than willing to have the traffic study completed, but through his conversations with entities who would perform the studies, had reached the conclusion that the only result of the study would be turn lanes, or “slow down” lanes would not be needed.
As a pre-emptive measure, Crandall requested he put in the turn-lanes in lieu of having the traffic study performed, as it would save time.
“Because of future growth we’d like to propose that we just put in the slow down lane,” Crandall said. “We don’t need them, might not need them for a long time, but it may be good for the community. We want to be safe, we want to do this right.”
The issue with this request, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor, was county law requires a traffic study be completed.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock expressed his own belief that a traffic study would, in fact, determine turn lanes on 3800 E would be necessary either way. During the school year, around 8 a.m. 3800 is, he said, a straight line of cars, bumper-to-bumper.
Although the request to forego a traffic study was not accepted, Hancock did recommend Crandall meet with Road and Bridge administrator Rob Cromwell.
At the same meeting, the board chose not to approve an administrative plat for Fred and Loraine Pierce.
The administrative plat was reviewed and approved by the Planning and Zoning staff, to create ten-acre parcels on Ag-10 land. However, Hancock noted the plat did not address water shares, although they were briefly mentioned.
The board chose not to approve the plat until those water shares were addressed and properly noted, just to stay on the safe side with the affected canal companies.
The development agreement and final plat for EZ Acres, owned by Neil Brown, near Ririe was also not approved at the meeting.
According to Taylor, there were concerns with the submitted development agreement which made some of the terms within the document unclear, such as unclear option specifications from the county’s template, as well as missing exhibits.
Taylor also noted the check provided for the surety bond was not a certified check, unacceptable by the county’s ordinances, as insufficient funds on a check would be a situation which fell back against the county.
Hancock stated the developer could instead ask for a surety letter for the check from their bank, ensuring the funds would be available up to a 12 month period.
Upon reviewing the plat, the issue of water rights not properly noted came up again, prompting the board to request the plat be returned at a later date with the missing information properly noted and the agreement completed.
