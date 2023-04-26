Jefferson County passed updates to the first 36 sections of the Zoning Ordinance to bring the local codes more into compliance with the Idaho State statutes, according to Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton. The biggest changes, he stated, were the addition of a Hearing examiner and changes to the application, hearing and appeals processes.
The first notable change, according to Ollerton, was the addition of a “hearing body,” to the definitions in the ordinance.
A Hearing Body is, according to the amendment to the code, “The entity charged with the conduct of a public hearing and a decision or recommendation on an application or appeal. . . The hearing body may be a hearing examiner, the planning and zoning commission or the board, as appropriate.”
This definition adds a new hearing body, a hearing examiner, who according to Ollerton, could help the county save time at hearings.
Hearing examiners would be appointed by the board and would serve at the board’s discretion, the amendment further explains. It says the examiner must be a professionally trained or licensed planner, attorney, engineer or architect who are experienced in land use matters. They would be appointed to hear applications for subdivisions, special use permits, variants and requests for rezoning according to Ollerton.
Ollerton claims the addition of a hearing examiner would be beneficial to the county in certain instances, such as January’s planning and zoning commission meeting. He recalled the January meeting had eight items listed on the agenda, and due to those items, the meeting remained in session until 1 a.m.
“That would have been a good time to have a hearing examiner in place,” Ollerton said.
Currently, planning and zoning staff are ensuring no more than four items are on each month’s PCZ agenda, however that has resulted in meetings being booked quite a ways out, he stated.
“If you came in today, you might be able to get on June’s agenda,” he said.
Some of these agenda items, he further explained, could be delegated to a hearing examiner to help move the process along quicker and to ease the load on both the PZC and the board.
Accepting this change to the Zoning Ordinance would not obligate the county to appoint or hire a hearing examiner, Ollerton stated. Instead, adding the position to the county’s code allows for the option if ever, in the future, a board wished to appoint a hearing examiner.
Additions were made to the application, hearing and appeals processes as well.
Applications, according to the amended ordinance, will be sent to either the PZC or a hearing examiner upon the Planning Administrator’s determination. Applications will be processed after submission with the required fees, and the planning department will have 30 days to determine the completeness based on the application’s specific requirements.
If a public hearing is required, the application will be scheduled for a hearing. Notice will be given in compliance with the requirements outlined for the specific type of application. At a hearing, members of the public will be allowed to testify for five minutes. Once the hearing is closed, no additions or modifications will be allowed to be made to the official record, the changes state.
All decisions and recommendations will be given in writing according to Idaho Code and will be based on the standards and criteria given in both federal and state codes. Decisions and recommendations will be made within thirty five days of the close of the public hearing unless otherwise agreed by the applicant.
In the amendment, the procedures on public hearings and applications give quite a bit more detail than the standing ordinance did, Ollerton stated. Sometimes, he explained, greater detail is necessary when holding or conducting a public hearing.
The amendments made to the section regarding reconsiderations and appeals, Ollerton said, was taken almost directly from the State Statute on how appeals should work, Ollerton said, bringing it completely in line with the state.
The biggest change regarding reconsiderations and appeals was the removal of a public hearing with the PZC; instead appeals will be taken directly to the board in a public hearing within 28 days of the initial decision. After an appeal is denied, the only other recourse would be to file for a reconsideration.
The only member of the public to speak against the amendments to the ordinance at the April 3 public hearing was Jim Newton, who expressed his opposition to the extravagance of the $450 appellant fee.
According to the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Official Fee Schedule, the fee for appeals and for reconsiderations is listed at $450 each; for different permits, fees average around $450. For zone change applications, fees range from $500 to $1,500.
In response, Ollerton conceded that there would be fees whenever a public hearing is necessary, however the changes cut down the number of times applicants would have to pay these fees. Where they used to have a possibility to pay a hearing fee twice, appellants would now only pay the fee once as the PZC was cut out of the appeals process.
Fees, he further explained, are necessary due to the cost of holding a public hearing. The planning department is required to pay for public notices before a hearing, as well as the cost of notice letters to neighbors. The fee for public hearings in Jefferson County, he claimed, is a lower-average amount as other counties in Idaho require a fee of over $2,000.
