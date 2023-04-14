Jefferson County passed updates to the first 36 sections of the Zoning Ordinance to bring the local codes more into compliance with the Idaho State statutes, according to Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton. The biggest changes, he stated, were the addition of a Hearing examiner and changes to the application, hearing and appeals processes.

The first notable change, according to Ollerton, was the addition of a "hearing body," to the definitions in the ordinance.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.