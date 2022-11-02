On Oct. 17, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) southwest of Roberts for a 15,000 head feeding lot for SRS Cattle, LLC.

The zoning of the property, according to Planner McKinlay Quilici is Ag-40, as are the surrounding lots in the area. The total area, she stated, will consist of three parcels and total 951 acres, two miles out from Canon Dairy.


