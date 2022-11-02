On Oct. 17, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) southwest of Roberts for a 15,000 head feeding lot for SRS Cattle, LLC.
The zoning of the property, according to Planner McKinlay Quilici is Ag-40, as are the surrounding lots in the area. The total area, she stated, will consist of three parcels and total 951 acres, two miles out from Canon Dairy.
“It’s all sagebrush there,” County Commissioner Scott Hancock said, “probably the best place in the world to have a feedlot.”
According to Quilici, the CAFO advisory team inspected the site and provided a letter to the county which listed the area as “moderate,” as opposed to “ideal.”
This, County Commissioner Roger Clark stated, may have to do with the soil conditions.
“If the water didn’t saturate quite as fast, it would be ideal,” he said.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton and Hancock expressed the plan and the design for the feedlot was very well done. Hancock stated he had no problem with the proposal and acknowledged the Planning and Zoning Commission did not have problems with it, either, as it was recommended for approval.
Hancock also mentioned SRS Cattle stated in a previous meeting with Canon Dairy that they were going to invest $5 million in the infrastructure out there, as well.
“That’s a lot of money out of their pocket,” Hancock said.
Ollerton agreed and stated all records of the company in Idaho Falls, where they run an operation, were positive where they had no bad reports at all.
At the same meeting, the board upheld the PZC’s recommendation for approval on a Zone Map Amendment which changes R-5 property to R-1 on 370 N and 3700 E, near the Saddle Hill Subdivision.
Clark expressed hesitancy to see the board change any R-5 to R-1, however, Hancock mentioned the entirety of the surrounding land is zoned R-1.
“I think they’re reasoning was that it’s alongside a county road,” said Ollerton. “All the lots that would be created would have access to an already established and maintained county road.”
After hearing the reasons, and determining the new zoning would fit in well with the area, the commissioners moved to approve the zone change.
