Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a preliminary plat for a 16-lot subdivision right outside of Lewisville on May 15, following a recommendation from the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission.
According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton, the PZC recommended Walker Land & Cattle, LLC’s subdivision, owned by Lorin Walker, for approval with a list of recommendations for the property located on the corner of 3400 E and 400 N, around the Lewisville Cemetery.
The plat includes 85.7 acres in total, including a dedicated county road, 16 five-acre lots. Two of the existing lots are accessible from the Lewisville Highway, Ollerton said, while the remaining lots would be accessed by the proposed road.
Currently, as the preliminary plat was presented, County Commissioner Scott Hancock noted setbacks for the present canal were insufficient, listing only 50 feet instead of the county-required 60 feet. Hancock also noted the irrigation plan was insufficient, requesting a more detailed plan for the irrigation.
Ollerton confirmed Hancock’s findings and explained to the board the process of platting, where the developer is required to cover these bases more in-depth at a later time as the process continues. In the meantime, he said, the plat was recommended for approval with a list of conditions which they need to meet before their final plat can be approved.
Planning and Zoning staff report included a list of eleven conditions for the developer to meet including the addition of a street/road name for the proposed new county road. In the plat, road width was not labelled, creating another condition for the developer to ensure the new road meets the requirement of 60 feet wide.
Other conditions included the completion of a Nutrient Pathogen study, a traffic study, engineering plans for streets, water, sewer, sidewalks and other public improvements, storm drainage system, a development agreement and other specifications.
At the same Board of Commissioner’s meeting, the board chose to hold off on a decision regarding a property’s zone change from R-5 to R-1. Instead, they will make a decision following a public hearing which will be held at a later date.
Originally, according to Ollerton, the decision was not meant to be heard as a public hearing, as according to county code, only required commissioner discussion and approval after a public hearing by the PZC.
However, the board invited Sondra Fyfe, property owner, to testify on her situation and why the property at 432 N 4100 E required a zone change. This sparked concern from Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor; as Fyfe was invited to speak before the commissioners, it became a hearing de facto.
As the decision on this property was not advertised as a public hearing, the board, following recommendation from their legal counsel, chose instead to hold off on any decision until a public hearing could be scheduled and given proper notice.
