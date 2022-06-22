The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners accepted an ambulance service agreement at their June 6 meeting, after Idaho Falls raised their service price by 20 percent.
According to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, last year’s agreement came in at $265,980. This year, Idaho Falls asked for $319,176.
“That’s a pretty substantial increase,” Hancock said.
During previous meetings and discussion with Idaho Falls the commissioners were warned that the price for services would increase every year by 20 percent, stated Fire Chief Carl Anderson.
During the special work meeting with Central Fire District and The City of Idaho Falls Ambulance, representatives from Idaho Falls informed the commissioners of the growing number of calls from Jefferson County.
“The call log grows as the community grows,” said Fire Chief Duane Nelson.
Over the next few years the call volume is only expected to increase due to the county’s growth, and according to Nelson, they all need to plan for what that will look like.
One of the options presented to the commissioners was to establish an ambulance district in Jefferson County.
“Currently,” said Anderson after the meeting, “the ambulance service is paid for out of the general fund. If a district is established, then residents would see another tax on their property.”
Anderson stated the commissioners do not think the time is right to ask the citizens of Jefferson County if they want an additional tax for the ambulance district or if they prefer to continue pulling out of the general fund for those services.
Following the work session, the commissioners moved forward to accept the service agreement, with the 20 percent increase. In the meantime, according to Anderson, the county will focus on acquiring their own ambulances.
The commissioners signed and approved a letter to Blaine County in regards to acquiring one of their ambulances at their April 25 meeting.
The letter came to them through Anderson, who informed them that Blaine County had been in communication with him about the ambulance vehicle they were retiring.
The vehicle is a 2003 ambulance that has been kept in good condition, according to Anderson, and is a Basic Live Support (BLS) vehicle, which allows for emergency transportation and equipment to aid in life support while in transit.
According to Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires, she has not yet received a resolution from Blaine County regarding the ambulance.
Anderson, however, believes it should be available to the county soon. After receiving the ambulance, though, he also stated it would take some time to get all of their ducks in a row.
Along with having the vehicle branded with Jefferson County, Anderson stated the county will need to establish a billing entity for ambulance services, which he believes will take some time.
“I don’t expect we’ll start seeing any transports from Jefferson County until after the first of the year,” Anderson said.
In May, the County Commissioners allocated $350,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to Central Fire District to order a new ambulance for the county. At the time, his research led him to believe a new ambulance would cost anywhere from $300 to $325,000.
“We’ve discussed the necessity of an ambulance service,” Hancock said at the time. “The first step in that process is obtaining an ambulance.”
According to Anderson, after ordering, a new ambulance vehicle can take up to a year and half before it is available for county use.