The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved an appeal for a conditional use permit for DB Rentals, a company in an R-5 zone owned by DuWayne Brown, on April 24 following the Planning and Zoning’s denial for the application.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton explained during his staff report that the PZC recommended the application for denial based on the Jefferson County Land Use Table’s lack of rental business listings. He said while the Land Use Table listed trailers and rentable items with a conditional use permit, DB Rentals also rented trucks, which are not listed in the table for conditional use in the R-5 zone.
“This is the technicality the Planning and Zoning Commission hung their hat on,” Ollerton stated.
Brown told the commissioners during the public hearing on his application that he had been in business at his location, 333 N 3600 E in Lewisville, for five years. He had not had a conditional use permit for his business as he wasn’t aware of the importance to have one prior to starting the permit process, he said.
According to Ollerton, a compliance complaint was filed for the business earlier this year, which is when officials found the business did not have the proper permits to operate on that land.
While three individuals spoke in favor of Brown’s application, the landowner of the neighboring property, Jordan Erickson, spoke out against it.
“I do believe that DuWayne should be able to operate his business,” Erickson wrote in a letter to the PZC. “However, as an affected resident, I strongly believe the issues [outlined above] need to be mitigated.”
In both his letter and during the public comment portion of April 24’s appeal hearing, Erickson recounted his numerous issues with the business adjacent to his property and home.
“The biggest issue we face is DB Rentals is unable to control the flow of customers. Customers come to DB Rentals and they are unsure where to go as it is unmanned, unfenced, and there is no office space.”
Due to the lack of a full-time employee onsite, Erickson stated customers will daily approach his residence to ask about renting a trailer. He stated it is common to deal with 2-3 customers a day.
Customers will also enter Erickson’s shop, check in his barn, walk around the front and back of his yard, ring his doorbell at 7 a.m. and at 9 p.m., and even come knock at the back door. Many of these customers, he said, become frustrated at his inability to help them.
“It makes it uncomfortable to be outside, and with three small children, there are complete strangers wandering our yard at any time,” he told the commissioners.
At times, customers will come past established business hours to drop off their rented trailers at night. He stated customers have, in the past, used flashlights to look inside his home in search of someone to take care of their needs.
“As landowners,” he said at the hearing, “I have rights, too. We want to be able to live our lives without constant interruptions.”
Upon recommending the application for denial, the PZC made a list of conditions in the case the board of commissioners chose to approve it, according to Ollerton. Those conditions included a strict adherence to the posted hours of operation; provision of signage onsite to direct customers away from the neighboring property; rental trailers be stored within the parameters of the setback for the R-5 zone; the erection of a privacy fence to further delineate the two properties.
During the hearing discussion, Brown and Erickson were both able to work together, with the commissioners acting as mediation, to fine-tune the conditions in an agreeable fashion.
“I’m not opposed to it as long as there is proper mitigation,” County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated, regarding the approval of the application. “As long as there is proper mitigation.”
According to conditions of approval, Brown will have 90 days to complete the privacy fence, which will be placed on the property line, and 30 days to post the appropriate signage.
