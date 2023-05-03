The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved an appeal for a conditional use permit for DB Rentals, a company in an R-5 zone owned by DuWayne Brown, on April 24 following the Planning and Zoning’s denial for the application.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton explained during his staff report that the PZC recommended the application for denial based on the Jefferson County Land Use Table’s lack of rental business listings. He said while the Land Use Table listed trailers and rentable items with a conditional use permit, DB Rentals also rented trucks, which are not listed in the table for conditional use in the R-5 zone.


