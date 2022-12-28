The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved for Mitch Whitmill with the Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species Department to submit a request to participate in the Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s Cost Share Program.
“This is our annual request,” Whitmil said. “This is not a contract at this point in time, we just need a signature from a commissioner to submit our request for the cost share program.”
They are submitting, he said, for the Upper Snake Cooperative Weed Management Area (CWMA) consisting of Bingham, Bonneville and Jefferson counties. The application is for a total of $92,929 to cover chemical purchases for spray application projects in all three counties, he stated. All specifics on how money will be dispersed will be configured between now and the application submission.
However, to proceed with the application process, they need at least one signature from a commissioner to show the county is supportive of the request to the ISDA.
“We have utilized this program for the entire time I’ve been here,” Whitmill said. “It’s a key part of all of our weed programs throughout the counties and it does provide us a lot of resources.”
Whitmill further explained the grant received from this program does not require any cash matching from counties, as other grants occasionally do. In fact, any cash matching comes instead from landowners, if they do work on private property. However, the cash match is still optional, even then.
According to Kim Ragotzkie with High Country Resource Conservation and Development, who was present at the meeting, informed the commissioners that there are landowners who contribute hefty cash matches; Eastern Idaho Grazing Association, down in the Bone and Blackfoot River area pay for the aerial applicators, while the CWMA pay for the herbicide.
“When it’s completed, we’ll get the final draft of this put together,” Whitmill said. “We’ll email each one of you a copy of what we’re submitting.”
After submission, Whitmill further explained, the CWMA will wait until April or May to receive an award letter from the ISDA, notifying them how much they will give receive in grant funds for the 2023 year.
Whitmill emphasized to the board they would not be signing an agreement or a contract, but merely authorizing the Upper Snake CWMA to apply to the USDA Cost-sharing grant. All agreements and contracts will be prepared in the spring after an amount has been awarded.
