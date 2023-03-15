The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners signed a letter of intent to grant $9,500 to the Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District in 2024 — funds which go toward educational aids and outreach throughout the district.

Ric Sterzer, Board supervisor for the SWCD attended the March 6 commissioner’s board meeting to request the annual funds which, he stated, the state would help match.


