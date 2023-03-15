The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners signed a letter of intent to grant $9,500 to the Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District in 2024 — funds which go toward educational aids and outreach throughout the district.
Ric Sterzer, Board supervisor for the SWCD attended the March 6 commissioner’s board meeting to request the annual funds which, he stated, the state would help match.
“This past year we’ve helped a lot of the farmers,” he said. “We’ve provided ,in certain circumstances, some funding. . . What you offer us today, the state will match it, to help us operate a little bit better. I know you have been generous in the past and we’re grateful for that.”
According to County Clerk Colleen Poole, money for the Soil and Water Conservation district is budgeted every year, and therefore available to them.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated the county is grateful for what the district does through their programs to help improve the soil and water in the area.
“They always seem to spend the money wisely,” Hancock stated.
The Jefferson Soil and Water Conservation District’s yearly Over-View Newsletter outlines the several ways they have contributed to education and conservation efforts since last year, including the continued rental service of their no-till drill, along with a mechanical tree planter and a fabric-weed barrier layer for planting wind breaks.
JSWCD awarded five local students with $1,000 scholarships last year, the Over-View stated; these scholarships are offered to high school seniors majoring in an agricultural-related field.
This last year they have also hosted a speech contest and a poster contest for local student and provided scholarships for students to attend Natural Resource Camp hosted by University of Idaho.
JSWCD also recently donated $31,750 to the Mud Lake Fair and Rodeo Board to aid in constructing a new animal show barn to replace the old 40-year building which was recently torn down, according to the March 8 edition of The Jefferson Star.
In other business at the same meeting, the board approved the purchase of an additional two docks for Jefferson County Lake, a purchase of $6,673.
According to Parks and Recreation Manager Mickey Eames, the lake’s visitors have been known to enjoy the existing docks for various different activities. Lake-goers, she said, use the docks for boats, kayaks and paddle board as well as fishing.
These docks can be linked together to be longer and sturdier, she mentioned. Eames also mentioned she would like to attach these docks to the island to allow referees to be closer to deep part of the lake during water polo tournaments.
She further stated she has money in her budget to fully pay for the docks in preparation for this year’s lake season.
According to Eames, Jefferson County Lake will open for the season on Monday, May 1.
