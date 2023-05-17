Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires announced she will provide updates on the progress of the two construction projects scheduled for the County Courthouse and annex building this year during the regularly scheduled Jefferson County Board of Commissioner meetings.
As of now, Engineered Structures, Inc., the contractor chosen to perform the completion of the annex basement has not produced an approved contract. The contract provided by the county last week was delivered to them, and according to Squires, they are still reviewing it.
Last week, she reported, various county departments, including Planning and Zoning, Information Technology, Jefferson County Extension and Parks and Recreation worked together to remove their stored items and files from the basement in preparation for the impending construction, she said.
Squires reported many of the moved files and items will likely not need to be moved back down to the basement after construction is complete. This, she said, is because several items have been shared between departments, marked as excess for disposal or digitized.
At the same meeting, former Public Works Director Dave Walrath approached the board on behalf of STRATA Geotechnical Engineering to establish a relationship on the eve of up and coming large Local Highway and Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) projects.
Walrath announced he is a new manager for STRATA’s CEI (Construction, Engineering and Inspection) program. This program helps by performing administrative duties on state and federal projects such as work documentation, change orders and other red-tape type items.
“I’m just letting you know STRATA is out there and available,” Walrath said.
His focus, he stated, will be on LHTAC projects, of which Jefferson County has a few pending.
“Annis Highway is coming up,” Walrath stated at the meeting, and further explained, “LHTAC doesn’t do their own CEI. It’s all contracted out. Just keep STRATA in mind for that.”
Walrath mentioned there is also impending work to be done on Cannon Dairy Road, Also known as Kettle Butte Dairy road. Where it is a federal project, CEI will also be necessary and asked that the board keep him in mind for that project as well.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.