Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires announced she will provide updates on the progress of the two construction projects scheduled for the County Courthouse and annex building this year during the regularly scheduled Jefferson County Board of Commissioner meetings.

As of now, Engineered Structures, Inc., the contractor chosen to perform the completion of the annex basement has not produced an approved contract. The contract provided by the county last week was delivered to them, and according to Squires, they are still reviewing it.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.