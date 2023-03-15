The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners moved to table a decision on proposed updates to the county’s clustering ordinance based on their concerns regarding the exclusion of Ag-10 and R-10 zones from eligibility to form clusters. The decision came following a public hearing on the recommended ordinance update held on March 6.
As the county’s current clustering ordinance stands, Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton said the future of clustered lots remains unclear. The Planning and Zoning Commission’s goal, he said was to work through the existing language to clarify the county’s intent on clusters.
“Lots resulting of a cluster cannot be further split until the zoning changes,” Ollerton said, in a summary of the ordinance update.
According to the existing ordinance on regulations for cluster developments, the purpose of clustering is to achieve the goals of establishing a variety of lot and parcel sizes as well as a greater variety of building types in residential, recreational and agricultural zones, among other goals.
This, Ollerton said, was mostly to preserve the nature of the land while still allowing for the building of another home either for family members or employees. The current ordinance, he said, had not achieved this goal as people in the county have used clustering to continue splitting land into smaller lots and creating more density in low-density zones.
He further explained the action of clustering, as currently regulated, can be taken advantage of by putting in 1-acre lots where they never should have been to begin with, potentially eroding the established zoning. The PZC, he stated, wanted to retain clustering to serve it’s original purpose.
When he took this ordinance to the PZC, Ollerton said, they had also voted to remove clustering in R-5, R-10 and Ag-10 zones.
“This doesn’t eliminate 1-acre lots in these zones,” he clarified to the board. “Developers can still apply for a PUD (Planned Unit Development), which may be a better tool for this.”
At the public hearing, no one spoke in favor of or neutrally on the proposed ordinance update and only one signed up to speak against.
Resident Lorin Walker expressed he had researched the history of cluster developments in the county and in general and stated clustering still had a purpose and still made sense for those purposes.
He admitted his own self-interest in the matter, however, stating he had submitted a plat to Planning and Zoning for the Lewisville Knolls, a development he had already invested quite a bit of money in. He asked the board to consider the investments which had already been made when considering their final decisions on the ordinance.
Ollerton, in response to Walker’s concerns, assured him the board’s actions following the hearing would not be retroactive; all submitted applications have locked in the laws and regulations as they were on the submittal date.
During the board’s discussion, County Commissioner Scott Hancock agreed people have taken advantage of clusterings by breaking them down into several more smaller lots creating density which the county doesn’t want out in the more rural areas.
However, all three commissioners expressed concern over the proposed exclusion of R-10 and Ag-10 lots as eligible for clustering.
Hancock gave the illustration of a hypothetical Ag-10 lot. He stated, if that farmer wanted to sell part of his land to his son or daughter, without the option to cluster, he would have to deed a whole ten acres to them, instead of a single acre. This, he said, could cause issues for the farm.
Clustering, would then allow this farmer to cluster off a single acre for his child to build a home without causing too much damage to existing farm land.
County Commissioner Roger Clark expressed a similar concern over an R-10 zone, where another 10 acres would then have to be partitioned, instead of a smaller acreage.
In general, the commissioners agreed the exclusion of R-5 zones made sense to them, but asked the Planning and Zoning to reconsider the inclusion of R-10 and Ag-10 zones.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.