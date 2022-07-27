Aaron Denney, Planner for Jefferson County, brought two zone change requests to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on July 18. Both requests were brought before the planning and Zoning Commission during a public hearing on July 7; one was recommended to the board for denial, the other for approval.

The PZC recommended a denial for the zone change for Kevin Lundquist following an application to change the zoning on land located approximately at 428 N 4100 E from R-5 to R-1 for the purpose of subdividing the parcel into four lots.

Recommended for you