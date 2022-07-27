Aaron Denney, Planner for Jefferson County, brought two zone change requests to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on July 18. Both requests were brought before the planning and Zoning Commission during a public hearing on July 7; one was recommended to the board for denial, the other for approval.
The PZC recommended a denial for the zone change for Kevin Lundquist following an application to change the zoning on land located approximately at 428 N 4100 E from R-5 to R-1 for the purpose of subdividing the parcel into four lots.
According to Denney, the denial was based on a clear distinction between zone types. He stated the PZC didn’t believe that the change would befit the area where all other parcels, with the exception of R-1 parcels across the street, were zoned R-5.
The Board opted to uphold the PZC’s denial on July 18 at their regular meeting.
The commissioners also heard the PZC’s recommendation for approval on a zone change application from Brik Development and Jeff Stokes. Stokes applied to change the zone of his parcel located at approximately 650 N Yellowstone Highway from R-5 to a commercial zone of C-1.
“The commission had questions that they talked to the developer about,” Denney said at the July 18 meeting, also stating they are working together to address those concerns.
Denney stated the PZC believed the location on the Yellowstone Highway was a good location for commercial development, and that a C-1 zone shouldn’t impact the surrounding residential area. Denney stated the developer intends to have good shrubbery as a buffer between them and the residential area, as well as a walking path.
The developer indicated they were wanting to submit a preliminary plat for the location in the near future, according to Denney. However, no plat has come through the Planning and Zoning office for the parcel yet, he said.
Denney also brought an Administrative Plat amendment before the commissioners for the Teton Peaks Industrial Park plat located at approximately 593 N 4062 E.
The amendment for the plat includes a six acre lot within the plat which the current landowner hopes to split into three separate lots, according to Assistant Planner McKinlay Quilici. The landowner, she said, hopes to create these additional lots so that the area can be buildable for the light industrial zone.
According to Quilici, the Planning and Zoning office has not seen any building permits for the lots come through yet. However, according to the Jefferson County Zoning Ordinance Land Use Table, these Light Industrial lots can be utilized for a variety of different projects such as animal hospitals, veterinary services, auto sales and service, commercial produce and seasonal stalls, freight and trucking yards, hotels, kennels, potato warehouses and private and outdoor storage facilities and more.