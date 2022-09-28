The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved ordinances for one zone change, a proposed amendment to the Zoning Ordinance and a proposed amendment to the Subdivision Ordinance on Sept. 6.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton and Planner Aaron Denny approached the board for approval of the ordinances to set them into effect. The first ordinance approved was a zone change from Brik Development and Jeff Stokes.
The Brik Development zone change from R-5 to C-1 was first approved by the board on July 18. The parcel, which sits at approximately 650 N Yellowstone Highway, was determined to be an appropriate location for commercial development, according to Denney at the time.
In July, Denny stated the developer indicated their intent to submit a preliminary plat for the location in the near future, and also stated they intend to use shrubbery as the buffer between the surrounding residential area and their commercial development.
At the Sept. 6 meeting, the commissioners approved the ordinance establishing the zone change.
The board also approved an ordinance amending the Zoning Ordinance in regard to sporting and shooting ranges, the removal of the fee schedule from the Zoning Ordinance and grammatical changes to the ordinance.
The amendment for shooting ranges states that proposed ranges will require inspection by both the Sheriff’s Office and the Planning and Zoning Department to ensure firearm discharge will not endanger persons or property. Shooting times will be between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Target areas will be 600 feet from existing homes and 300 feet from property lines, and must be designed and located in accordance with safety standards and guidelines given by the National Rifle Association (NRA), National Skeet Shooting Association (NSSA) or National Field Archery Association (NFAA).
A site plan of a shooting range is required to be submitted which includes the location of existing buildings, fencing or safety buffers and with proposed improvements and traffic circulation and parking plans.
“As it was worded previously it could have gotten the county in trouble,” Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor said. “We worked to make it more palatable.”
According to Taylor, the State of Idaho reserves the right to regulate shooting ranges, a right which is not delegated to individual counties. The ordinance, as it was previously recorded, was worded in a way that could be taken as regulating more than was permissible by the state.
The fees from this section were removed, according to the ordinance amendment, to allow for an official fee schedule to be created.
The Board also approved an amendment to the county’s subdivision ordinance. According to Ollerton, they have enhanced the section of the ordinance titled Guarantee of Improvements, which states a project administrator must prepare an agreement which includes engineer cost estimates and and payment arrangement for improvements planned in the project.
According to the amendment ordinance, no final occupancy permit will be issued for any residence or business until the development agreement requirements, conditions of approval, AOI agreement requirements and other government requirements are met.
This amendment also received Taylor’s input regarding regulations for Planned Unit Developments (PUD). These improvements to the code include a pre-application procedure and a preliminary plat procedure.
Fees were also removed from these sections to allow for the creation of an official fee schedule.
In other business at the same meeting, the board denied an application for a zone change for Seth George. The question in this zone change application was regarding access to the parcel which he hoped to change from Ag-10 to R-1. According to Ollerton, accessing this parcel requires going through another person’s property.
The PZC elected to postpone deny the application in order to discuss it further, and the County Board of Commissioners moved to uphold the PZC’s decision. According to the Planning and Zoning department, the PZC hopes to have a special commission meeting to discuss the options available to the property owner.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.