Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor reminded the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 13 the importance of limiting ex-parte communications in regards to compliance issues, when the suggestion was made to Compliance Director Kevin Hathaway to share compliance letters with the board prior to sending.
According to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, the board hoped Hathaway’s weekly agenda inclusion would allow for greater accountability in the compliance department by allowing the board to view cases and review compliance letters before they are sent.
“We just want to know which letters are going out, so that when we get calls about them, we’re in the loop,” stated County Commissioner Roger Clark, further explaining the board’s desire for accountability.
However knowing the details of cases could result in the board’s eventual need for recusal in the event one of the compliance cases turns into an appeal hearing.
“When you’re acting as a quasi judicial function, you’re acting as a judge,” Taylor said. “A judge is supposed to make decisions based only on evidence they learn at the hearing.”
Taylor further explained in the event of a hearing, commissioners would have to disclose any ex-parte communications they’ve had regarding the case and may need to recuse themselves from the hearing.
Taylor, at that point, provided alternative suggestions for accountability procedures in the compliance department.
“It is an awkward situation in the sense that there needs to be a way for him [Hathaway] to be accountable to you for the work that he’s doing without getting into the specifics of cases that could come before you on appeal,” Taylor said.
He further stated his belief that a balance could be found through assigning case numbers and presenting the progress of cases as data. Data would include the number of letters sent, the number of in-person communications, etc. Presenting the information as data could remove the details of the case which might cause possible impartiality in the future.
As legal counsel, Taylor informed the board he is “in the loop” on which cases are pending legal action and which cases are resolving. He does not, at this time, review each letter that goes out but would be willing to do so if the board preferred it.
In the case of patrons calling on or approaching members of the board regarding their compliance letters or issues, Hathaway suggested a more appropriate response would be to notify the patron of their inability to discuss the issue, and to state a discussion may lead to recusal in the case of a hearing.
Hathaway also asked that in the event a patron appears before the commission in a public meeting, that he be asked to join the discussion to provide context and clarification.
After the discussion, Clark stated the board did not need to see letters going out, but that they “just want to know what’s going on,” in the compliance department.
Taylor reiterated that information and updates can be shared as data to accomplish the accountability they seek. Hathaway agreed to work on a procedure to share this data with the board.
