Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor reminded the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 13 the importance of limiting ex-parte communications in regards to compliance issues, when the suggestion was made to Compliance Director Kevin Hathaway to share compliance letters with the board prior to sending.

According to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, the board hoped Hathaway’s weekly agenda inclusion would allow for greater accountability in the compliance department by allowing the board to view cases and review compliance letters before they are sent.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.