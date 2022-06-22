The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners gave County Assessor Jessica Roach the green light to post a Department of Motor Vehicles administrative fee increase for $8. There will be a public hearing on July 5 on the matter.
Roach approached the commissioners during the June 13 commissioner’s meeting to present them with estimated revenue loss reports from both the Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles and the Idaho Transportation Department.
According to the report from the DMV, in 2023, counties will lose revenue generated from online and mail-in renewals, resulting in a loss of approximately 12,000 transactions.
“They’re taking away the gravy,” said County Commissioner Scott Hancock, “the easy transactions.”
Roach agreed, stating these easy transactions are the bulk of the revenue generators for Jefferson County’s DMV. With this revenue gone, she said, an increase of administrative fees would aid the county in avoiding an additional property tax for county residents.
After calculating the difference of the department’s revenue and expenditures with the loss of the 12,000 transactions for the next year, Roach calculated that a $7.80 administrative fee would sufficiently sustain the department without adding a tax. For the sake of ease, she proposed the fee be set at $8.00.
According to Roach, the DMV estimated the department would lose $42,000. She believes this is a conservative estimate. She also stated the state’s goal is to eliminate fees associated with online and mail-in transactions by 2024. She stated they are also expecting lose revenue from titles and postage.
Surrounding counties are also looking to increase their administrative fees. Roach stated she doesn’t know how much Bonneville or Madison Counties are raising their fees, but she does know they are looking at similar increases. Ada County, Roach said, is preparing to raise their administrative fee to $9.80.
Roach also mentioned the Idaho Transportation Department and the Assessor’s Association are currently working together to bring other fee increases to the Idaho Legislation. These fees would reduce the administrative fee as well as reduce the need to add an additional property tax. However, she stated, any updates on these projects would be unavailable until March of next year.
The previous administrative fee increase took place on July 21 of last year, when the county increased fees from $3 to $6. According to Roach, this took place because Jefferson County had not increased administrative fees for 25 years.
The commissioners told Roach to go ahead and post the administrative fee increase to $8 and schedule a public hearing on the matter. The public hearing is scheduled to take place on July 5 at 10 a.m. and will be open for public comment.