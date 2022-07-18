Jefferson County Sheriff's Officers arrested two Monteview men after serving a search warrant on July 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to a statement released by Sheriff Steve Anderson.
Mario Barrientos, 41, and Jack Hansen, 58, were both arrested at 797 E 2700 N in Monteview, and charged with felony possession of Methamphetamines.
Bond was set for both men at $15,000. Barrientos was released upon posting bail. Hansen is still being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
Both are scheduled for preliminary hearings on July 18.
