Several Jefferson County Elected Officials and department heads met with the County Commissioners during the April 24 staff meeting; while many provided updates from within their departments many also reported they have completed, or are in the process of, removing their storage from the annex basement in preparation for the basement completion project.
Lori Dye, with the Jefferson County Extension Office reported they will use the coming week to pack up and move all of their storage from the basement.
According to Dye, this year’s 4-H summer schedule was released the previous week; the schedule shows the summer will be packed with 4-H events, which she said is always fun.
With Information Technoloy, Garn Herrick reported the county has once again had a successful month avoiding phishing email scans. He also noted several county employees have made good use of the phishing alert button he provided on their email accounts, stating the button was functioning as planned.
Herrick advised the county department heads of the approaching software updates IT would be undertaking in the coming months, reassuring everyone he would warn each department before an update took place. He also reported the department had successfully removed all of their stored items from the annex basement.
Rob Cromwell, Public Works Administrator, reported Road and Bridge were keeping busy. He stated they would be placing an ad for a mechanic and operator out at Circular Butte Landfill. He and landfill staff were working together to improve current processes out there.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton stated the Planning and Zoning and Building department were continuing to process permits as they come in.
He announced there would be upcoming meetings with the Planning and Zoning Commission concerning impact fees and a hearing for the City of Menan’s Area of Impact Agreement, which was finally completed.
Ollerton then stated the Planning and Zoning department had hired movers to aid in moving P&Z stored documents from the basement into one of the previously acquired storage tanks. He stated the movers would also help move the Assessor’s stored documents as well, as the Assessor’s office was fairly busy this coming week.
Tammy Adkins, with Probation, stated she didn’t have much to report besides staying steadily and consistently busy in probation.
With the Noxious Weeds department, Mitch Whitmill reported the county would be holding an auction for vehicles and equipment various county departments are disposing of. He stated the auction will open on May 3 and close on May 17.
Whitmill also stated he will be holding an ATV training for county employees in need of ATV certification and licensing.
County Assessor Jessica Roach stated her office has been “slammed” as they work through the Circuit Breaker applications. She also reported she has posted for an appraiser position.
Rebecca Squires with Human Resources and Emergency Management thanked all of the departments for their hard work in clearing out the basement in an effort to prepare for the upcoming completion work. She stated she is excited to get the basement completed in the near future.
As far Emergency Management updates, Squires reported the county seems to be finished with sheet flooding; now it is time to keep an eye on the river levels and on the East side of the county’s snowmelt, as they still have a lot of snow out there.
County Clerk, Colleen Poole, stated she didn’t have many updates to share. However, she did say it has again reached the time of year for departments to start working on their budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.
The Commissioners thanked all of the departments for their part in helping finish the basement. County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated the selected bid for the basement completion project was about $949,000, and they hoped to start very soon.
“We’re hoping this will be another benefit to the county when we’re done,” Hancock said.
