Several Jefferson County Elected Officials and department heads met with the County Commissioners during the April 24 staff meeting; while many provided updates from within their departments many also reported they have completed, or are in the process of, removing their storage from the annex basement in preparation for the basement completion project.

Lori Dye, with the Jefferson County Extension Office reported they will use the coming week to pack up and move all of their storage from the basement.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.