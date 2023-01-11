Decision on ARPA project delayed, commissioners attempt to find solution for county clerks

Rebecca Squires

 FILE PHOTO

Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires sought approval from the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 3 to proceed in negotiations and planning with an architect to both complete the County Courthouse annex’s lower level and build additional space in the courthouse for the Court Clerk’s offices. The board moved to grant her the permission to do so following a series of proposals for the project.

Squires stated at the meeting that she had several informal discussions with commissioners, separately, and with county department heads to listen to their needs and try to come up with solutions to meet those needs.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.