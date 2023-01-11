Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires sought approval from the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 3 to proceed in negotiations and planning with an architect to both complete the County Courthouse annex’s lower level and build additional space in the courthouse for the Court Clerk’s offices. The board moved to grant her the permission to do so following a series of proposals for the project.
Squires stated at the meeting that she had several informal discussions with commissioners, separately, and with county department heads to listen to their needs and try to come up with solutions to meet those needs.
“It’s become apparent that in order to effectively and appropriately build out the lower level, we need to be looking at the larger picture, what the needs are and how to meet those needs,” Squires stated.
Through her series of discussions she created a proposal for the board which included creating office spaces in the lower level of the annex. These office spaces would be split between the Public Defender’s offices, Information Technology and Parks and Recreation. This, she said, would leave additional space to move the County Assessor’s office and the Treasurer with a little bit of a remodel, which would give them both a better workflow.
She further stated her discussions with the Elections office has led her to see Elections will also be needing additional space and how they plan the downstairs can also be a service for the clerk’s office at large.
Just before the Holiday, Squires said, she performed a walkthrough with the court clerks and Scott Nielson, an architect, to assess their needs; the hardest needs to fill, she said.
As a result of that walkthrough, Nielson provided Squires basic sketches, which Squires presented to the board as two separate suggestions.
The first suggestion, she stated, would be the addition of a hallway and a door, where they would turn the service counter to serve people. They would take out the windows in the section and build additional space and the Judges Chambers would have a hall and two offices, one becoming an office and another would be a visiting judge’s office. Current judges chambers could become either storage space or an office.
The second option, she said, was similar in that the square footage remained nearly the same, but had the court clerks taking over the current judge’s chambers, and extending to the west.
Both options included remodeling of the facilities, something Squires stated had previously been something she was hesitant to attempt.
“We had been very adverse to discussing changing the footprint at all,” she said, “but this may be a solution that serves the courts and keeps their workflow the way it is.”
Squires believes these proposals address a majority of the needs addressed by courts and preserves space requested by the Elections Office. She also stated the department heads she spoke to were in favor of the plan for the lower level.
“Looking at the program holistically,” she stated, “we need to, if we have this [the courts remodel] as part of the plan, then it helps inform our decisions of what we want downstairs.”
Since no official decision had yet been made at the time of the presentation, Squires and Nielson were unable to develop a contract for the work necessary on the project. As no contract had yet been made, the board was unable to see a cost estimate for the work.
Squires gave a ballpark estimate for the court clerk’s additional space at $250 per square foot on 1,500 square feet of project, amounting to approximately $375,000 for only that section of the work.
“It sounds reasonable,” said County Commissioner Scott Hancock.
However, with the board’s approval, Squires stated she and Nielson would be able to complete a contract to bring back to the board for review. At that time, the board will discuss payment.
