Two Jefferson County Sheriff’s Waterway Deputies overturned a boat July 5 during a routine boat check on the South Fork of the Snake River.
The deputies were three miles upstream from the Menan-Lorenzo boat ramp when debris went into the Jet Foot of the sheriff’s office Jet boat around 2:30 p.m. and caused the boat to stall and lose power, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson. Without power, the deputies floated into a log jam and the boat overturned.
The deputies got themselves to shore without injury. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office dispatched another boat to retrieve the deputies. Authorities have since removed the boat, Anderson said. Anderson said moderate damage was done to the boat.
“It’s fixable,” he said.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Central QRU, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police. Anderson reminds boaters to use caution on the water, know the waterway and wear life jackets.