Jeff Davis named new West Jefferson High School principal

Jeff Davis was named the new West Jefferson High School principal during the West Jefferson school board meeting held June 17.
Davis is originally from Escondido, California where he enjoyed sports, country music, and Spanish and English coursework in particular.
Davis worked in banking for nine years before he re-identified his passion for languages and education and served as a High School Spanish II Teacher in Bartlesville, Oklahoma while completing master-level coursework in TESOL at Oklahoma State University.
Davis stated while he and his family lived in Oklahoma, in a town of about 30,000 people, they realized they enjoyed the small town feel and that was what they were looking for when Davis was looking for work.
“We love the small town feel,” said Davis. “That was probably part of the big appeal was moving to a small town.”
According to Davis, the the biggest thing that he was looking forward to is creating some spaces in the community in order to get to know people better. Whether it be PTO meetings or a survey, the community and teachers alike should have a space to give feedback to understand the future of the community and the school.
“I think just the chance to build those relationships to find out what they value and what they want to take place will help make the school better,” said Davis. “We want people to know their voices are heard.”
Davis stated the staff that he has already met he really likes and looks forward to getting to know the other staff members.
“The relationship that we build with the teachers and the students to have kids desire to be at school so they are excited to do their work is what I’m looking forward to,” Davis said. “As we continue to develop our collaborative partnership, I know we will find ways to address each student’s individual needs. Thank you for your support for the school, the district, and, most importantly, the growth and development of your students.”