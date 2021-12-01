Jefferson and Clark County schools preparing Christmas festivities

With 2022 right around the corner, local schools are preparing for Christmas festivities.
For Clark County Jr./Sr. High School, Superintendent Eileen Holden stated the students will be decorating the hallways in a Board Games theme this year; each year the students are able to choose a new theme. Each class will choose a board game that ties in Christmas/Winter and decorate their portion of the hallway.
Holden mentioned the Student Council will also be decorating a tree for the common area and the seniors will decorate a tree to put in the hallway; the junior high may decorate a tree for the end of the hallway.
The students will also be doing Secret Santa gifts, Holden said. The day before break, the staff will cook breakfast for the students, which is a new tradition that was started last year, the Student Council will then provide lunch for the student body followed by the Secret Santa exchange.
At Rigby High School, Principal Bryan Lords stated there are a lot of different activities going on throughout the holiday season.
From Nov. 15 through Dec. 8, Rigby High School will be having a Food Drive competition against Thunder Ridge. The school who collects the most donations will be proclaimed the winner.
Lords mentioned the high school will also be having a Giving Tree from Nov. 15 to Dec. 17. A Giving Tree has gifts on “ornaments” that can be picked from the tree and then brought back unwrapped with the tag attached. The Giving Tree is located in the Counseling Office at the Rigby High School.
“I love the holiday season,” said Lords. “I look forward to the band, orchestra, and choir concerts to showcase the amazingly talented students we have here in the high school. I also look forward to the talent show which is another opportunity to showcase the talents we have right here in Rigby.”
For Ririe High School, Superintendent Jeff Gee and Principal Craig Haws stated the high schoolers will participate in Adopt a Grandparent, and Penny Wars.
According to Haws, Adopt a Grandparent is a fundraiser that one of the school’s leadership groups put together. The advisors were able to receive donations of Mary Kay foot and hand cream, and then they also purchased puzzle books. Haws mentioned they have already reached out to nursing/retirement homes in the area and have set a goal of 250 grandparents to put these gifts together for on December 17th. For every $1 they raise, they will be able to put together a gift for an elderly person.
As for the Penny Wars, Haws explained it will be a grade vs. grade contest. One of the advisor’s is making a plexiglass and wood display case for kids to throw their change in. Haws stated the plexiglass will allow students to track their progress and see how other grades are doing.
Pennies and bills will count positive for the grade, while silver coins count against, so a student will want to put pennies and bills in their own grade’s section, and then their silver coins into other grades’ sections to “sabotage” them.