Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson and Clark County Sheriff Bart May received recognition at the Region VII Lincoln Day banquet Feb. 29.
“With the ‘Law & Order For Our Future’ theme, we wanted to pay tribute to the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association and recognize the nine county sheriff’s from the Region VII area,” stated Chair Ann Rydalch.
Anderson has served as the Jefferson County Sheriff since May 2015 and will be seeking re-election.
“My favorite part of the banquet is getting to meet with elected officials from the area,” Anderson said.
A notable aspect of Anderson’s term includes bringing in $6 million revenue to Jefferson County through jail contracts with the Idaho Department of Corrections, Immigration and the Federal Marshals.
These contracts allow for Jefferson County to house inmates from other facilities without adequate bed space.
According to Anderson, the revenue created is approximately $7,000 a day. He said housing inmates in-state allows for tax payer money to stay in Idaho and ultimately, Jefferson County.
Through operating the sheriff’s office under budget and with the revenue created from these contracts, city and school contracts with the department haven’t been increased.
May recently announced that he would not be seeking re-election as the Clark County Sheriff and will be retiring from law enforcement.
May had a 30-year career in law enforcement and is a member of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association.
The banquet took place at the Melaleuca Event Center.
Senator James Risch will be the keynote speaker and says he’s always excited to be in Eastern Idaho. He’s very much looking forward to the banquet and connecting with folks at the event.
“Oftentimes we see them getting killed or in danger or being disrespected and we wanted to let them know that we support them,” Rydalch said.