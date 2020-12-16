The Board of Trustees for Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 voted to continue COVID-19 sick pay for employees.
Originally, the agreement for paying COVID-19 sick pay was set to expire Dec. 31. Employees that contracted COVID-19 were given their regular salary pay for up to ten days.
“That way employees didn’t have to use sick leave or paid days off,” said Executive Secretary and Board Clerk, Monica Pauley. “The board decided to continue offering the COVID pay until the end of the school year so we wouldn’t have people coming in sick and spreading infection.”
Employees will continue to receive their regular salaried pay as if they were in the classroom but they must have a test proving that they do have COVID-19. Pauley stated that the decision was unanimous among board members.