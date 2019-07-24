The CHC Foundation recently announced the southeastern Idaho grant award recipients for Spring 2019.
Here is what the Jefferson and Clark County award recipients are using the money for:
The Clark County Emergency Management office
Clark County received a grant of about $18,800 for extrication equipment. Jill Egan, the Clark County emergency manager, said the extrication equipment the county had before was between 25 and 30 years old.
“It was very antiquated,” she said.
Egan said the equipment had not been reliable and, because it was older, it did not always work well on newer cars. She said without the grant, the county would have had to keep using the old equipment. She said the grant is appreciated because of that.
“When someone’s loved one is stuck in a vehicle, it is really important to be able to get in there quickly,” she said.
The City of Rigby
The City of Rigby received nearly $7,900 to insulate the Jefferson County Historical Society and Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum. City of Rigby Deputy Clerk Angie Hill said insulating the building would help to keep the cost of heating and cooling down. She said the museum relies on donations and thus does not have much money to spare.
“It was really hard for them to heat and cool the building, and so there were temperature swings,” she said.
Hill said the insulation will make it easier to keep the building an even temperature, which will make it more comfortable for patrons and volunteers and help to preserve historical artifacts.
Jefferson County 4-H
Jefferson County 4-H received nearly $1,900 to purchase educational animal kits. Amanda Hickman, a Jefferson County 4-H assistant, said the money purchased three kits, a poultry, dog and goat kit. She said Jefferson County 4-H already had five animal kits that have been useful and durable. The kits cost $400 to $800. However, Hickman said at least two of the animal kits have lasted nearly two decades and are still in good condition.
“We keep paying the higher price because they’re so nice,” she said.
Hickman said the goat and dog kits are especially welcome because both programs have grown substantially in the past two years. She said a few years ago, both programs had three to five participants. Last year that increased to around 10 or 15, and this year, both programs have around 30 participants. She said the programs are “growing by leaps and bounds.”
The City of Ririe Library
The Ririe library received about $1,400 to purchase furniture and books, Ririe librarian Wendy Mullins said.
“We bought a new table and rug for in our library to accommodate the ever-increasing amount of children we have at our story time,” Mullins said.
Mullins said the money was also used to buy more children’s books.
CHC Foundation grants are available to qualifying non-profits, and the organization is accepting grant applications for Fall 2019 through July 29. Details and guidelines are at www.chcfoundation.net.