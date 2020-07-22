Commissioners approved the hiring of a new deputy attorney for Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer July 13.
According to Butikofer, Mike Winchester will be leaving the office for active military orders and will be unable to remain until the end of Butikofer’s time as Prosecuting Attorney.
Brock Bischoff will begin as a contracted employee mid-July to become familiarized with the cases until Winchester leaves August 30. At that time, Butikofer will then make the decision whether to hire Bischoff as a full-time employee or not.
Bischoff is currently the Chief Deputy Prosecutor in Fremont county and ran for Prosecuting attorney in Fremont in the May 2020 Primary elections. Bischoff was beat by Lindsey A. Blake in the race and according to Winchester, is now looking to work outside of Fremont.
Mark Taylor, who won the primary race for Prosecuting Attorney, joined the commissioners’ meeting via Zoom where Commissioner Scott Hancock invited him to speak on the matter.
Taylor stated that he understands if this is the setup Butikofer needs to complete his term, but that NAME will have to be understanding if it only lasts until the end of Butikofer’s term, as Taylor may not retain his services once he takes office.
Hancock stated the commissioners would prefer to keep whoever is hired in order to have a more seamless transition once Taylor takes office, to which Taylor replied that choosing a criminal prosecutor isn’t something that should be done lightly or too quickly.
“I won’t be rushed into making a decision based on the timeline of Mike (Winchester) having to leave,” Taylor told commissioners.
Deputy Prosecutor Weston Davis clarified to the commissioners that while Taylor won the primary election, he will not be in the office until he is officially prosecutor. Davis also stated that this decision pertains only to the situation Butikofer is in at the loss of Winchester.
“We’ve got some tough cases coming up,” Winchester stated. “We’ll be changing how we charge sexual offenses and we would like attorney continuity to prevent falling back when the time comes to prosecute these cases.”
Winchester stated that while Taylor will have the choice to hire his own staff, a complete turnover is generally rare for a county Prosecuting Attorney’s office.