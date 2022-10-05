One hundred and three 4-H and FFA students from Jefferson County participated at the Eastern Idaho State Fair shows from September 2 through September 10. The following are the results from those shows.
Working Ranch
Dummy Roping — 1st – Brandon Henry, 6th- Carter Griffeth
Unit 2 roping — 1st- Houston Miller, 3rd- Rylan Erickson
Unit 3 roping — 5th- Faith Bitsoi, 6th- Cooper Griffeth
Unit 1 Stationing — 2nd- Kylee Acor
Unit 2 Stationing — 6th Houston Miller
Unit 3 stationing — 6th Makae Hogge
Team Sorting — 1st- Faith Bitsoi, Rylan Erickson, Cache Elkington
Horse
Halter showmanship — SR- 1st- Crew Beck, intermediate- 6th- Atlee Rountree, Junior- 6th- Luke Miller
Bareback — Senior- 1st- Faith Bitsoi, Intermediate- 4th- Rylan Erickson, Junior- 1st- Bailee Bond, Pony- 3rd- Briggen Barton, 4th- Cache Elkington
Equitation — senior- 5th- Victoria Beck, intermediate- 4th- Tymber Billman, junior- 2nd- Reese Barker, 6th- Brylee Hendricks, Pony- 1st- Briggen Barton, Walk Trot — 1st Bentley Rountree, 3rd- Lee Miller
Horsemanship — 3rd- Macie Miller
Reining — 1st- Rylan Erickson, 2nd- Faith Bitsoi, 3rd- Victoria Beck
Snafflebit 1st year — 1st- Rylan Erickson
Snafflebit 2nd,3rd year — 2nd- Faith Bitsoi, 6th Makae Hogge
English Equitation — Junior- 1st Quincy Griffeth
Jumper — 5th- Quincy Griffeth
Trail — Intermediate- 5th Keylee Harris, junior- 6th- Bailey Bond
Pleasure Driving under 14 hands — int/sr- 3rd- Hailey Wilson, 4th Cian Clark, Senior- 2nd- Rowan Mittelstadt, 3rd- Cody Steel
Pleasure Driving over 14 hands — 2nd- Austin Steel, 3rd Kash Smith
Single Cone — 1st- Eryn Harris, 2nd- Keylee Harris, 4th- Alice Wilson
Single Utility — 3rd- Keylee Harris
Team cone — 1st- Carson Steel
Team utility — 1st- Austin Steel, 2nd- Carson Steel
Team Pleasure — 2nd- Cody Steel
Poultry
Showmanship — Senior- 1st- Bailee Ricks, Intermediate- 1st- Josephine Springer, 6th- Wyatt Springer
Overall Top Showman — Josephine Springer, reserve showman- Bailee Ricks
Rooster- 1st — Josephine Springer, 3rd- Wyatt Springer
Laying Hen — 2nd Josephine Springer, 4th Alyssa Ricks
Pullet — 3rd Wyatt Springer
Champion Poultry project — Josephine Springer
Rabbit
Showmanship — Senior- 2nd Bailee Ricks, intermediate- 1st- Emerson Owens, 5th Mavrik Cupkie, 6th Tinley Ricks
Senior Doe — 4th Emerson Owens, 5th- Alyssa Ricks
Senior Buck — 6th Emerson Owens
Demonstration
Junior — 5th Cooper Krumblis, 5th Luke Miller, Intermediate- 6th Josephine Springer
Style Show
Junior — 5th- Aliee Ricks, Intermediate- 6th Makinley Curtis
Dog
Showmanship — Advanced Open- 1st- Emily Jossi. Senior Open- 2nd Fall Orgill, 3rd Kayda Hickman, 5th Bailee Ricks. Senior Novice- 2nd Eryn Harris. Intermediate Open- 3rd Savanah Reck, 4th- Brooklyn Butikofer, 5th Caleb Gibson, 6th Keylee Harris. Intermediate Novice- 4th Emerson Owens. Junior Open- 1st- Lena Jossi, 6th Carter Griffeth. Junior Novice- 3rd Averie Barton, 6th Jaylie Hickman
Overall Top Showman — Emily Jossi, reserve- Lena Jossi
Obedience — Novice B — 1st- Emily Jossi, 2nd- Fall Orgill. Novice A- 1st Caleb Gibson. Pre-Novice- 1st Emily Jossi, 2nd- Averie Barton, 3rd- Lena Jossi, 5th Katelyn Jensen. Beginner Class B- 3rd Roz Thorp, 5th Kayda Hickman. Beginner Class A- 6th Emerson Owens
Rally – Intermediate B- 1st Emily Jossi. Novice B- 1st Emily Jossi, 2nd Lena Jossi. Novcie A- 1st Emerson Owens, 2nd Bailee Ricks.
Grand Champion Rally score- Emily Jossi, Reserve- Lena Jossi
Breeding Sheep Show
Showmanship — Senior- 6th Kayda Hickman, Intermediate- 2nd Keylee Harris, Junior- 3rd Jaylie Hickman, 4th Arlie Hale
Spring Lamb — 6th Arlie Hale
Winter Lamb — 3rd Kayda Hickman, 4th Arlie Hale
Ram Lamb — 4th Kayda Hickman
Aged Ewe — 4th Keylee Harris
Junior Flock — 4th Kayda Hickman
Market Sheep
Showmanship — Senior- 3rd Kayda Hickman, Junior- 5th Jaylie Hickman
Market Lamb — placing in individual class- 5th Quyncee Poole
Swine
Showmanship — Senior- Mackay Hansen, Intermediate- 2nd Cache Elkington, 3rd- Kallie Hansen, Junior- 5th Carter Griffeth
Market — placings in individual classes- 2nd Kallie Hansen, 3rd Carter Griffeth, 4th Mackay Hansen, 4th Korby Lindsey, 6th Mackay Hansen
Breeding Gilt — 1st Cache Elkington- Champion Gilt
Goat
Showmanship — Senior- 1st Kayda Hickman, 2nd- Eryn Harris, Intermediate- 1st- Keylee Harris, 2nd- Kalli Smith, Junior- 1st Jaylie Hickman
Overall top showman — Kayda Hickman, reserve- Jaylie Hickman
Market Lamb — placings in individual classes- 3rd- Kayda Hickman, Case Bazil, CJ Day, 4th- Kalli Smith, 5th- Kash Smith and Kimber Smith, 6th Eryn Harris
Doe 3-6 mo — 1st Eryn Harris, 6-9 mo- 3rd Kalli Smith, 6th Jaylie Hickman, sr doe- 1st Kayda Hickman, 2nd Keylee Harris. Yearling doe- 1st Kash Smith
Beef
Showmanship — Intermediate- 2nd Chyloh Billman, 4th Tymber Billman. Junior- 2nd Cache Billman
Reserve Showman — Chyloh Billman
Market Beef — placings in individual classes- 2nd Ellile Smith, 3rd Cache Billman, 4th Tymber Billman, 5th Charlie Edwards, 6th Chyloh Billman
Heifer Calves — Born after Jan 1, 22 1st- Tymber Billman, calves born Sept 1-Dec 31, 2021- 1st- Tymber Billman, 2nd- Cache Billman,
Heifers — born March- May 2021- 1st – Tymber Billman, heifers born Jan- Feb 2021- 1st- Chyloh Billman, 2nd- Chyloh Billman, 3rd- Ellie Smith, heifer born Sep- Dec 2020- 1st Cache Billman
Cow/Calf — 1st Tymber Billman
Overall top female — Tymber Billman, Reserve- Chyloh Billman
Dairy
Showmanship — Senior- Elizabeth Laux, Intermediate- 1st Rebecca Laux, 2nd Abigail Laux
Overall Showman — Rebecca Laux, reserve- Abigail Laux
Reserve Dairy Heifer — Abigail Laux
Livestock Judging
Senior Team — Bridger Lamb, Molly Burgess, Tymber Billman and Cache Elkington
Junior Team — Kalli Smith, Chyloh Billman, Halli Nicholes, and Brystol Lamb
Mixed Team — Rylan Erickson, Bailey Bond, Layla Nicholes and Ciara Pancheri
Senior team received 5th place and Tymber Billman 3rd place senior
Junior Team placed 5th place and Kalli Smith 7th place junior
C Team placed 3rd
Rosettes on
building projects
Sewing — Makinley Curtis, Reyna Bess and Annabeth Sagers
Legos — Kimber Smith, Carter Rountree, and Porter Stirling
Woodwork — Cynthia Squires, Woodburning- Kalli Smith, Mackay Hansen and Emmy simmons
Cooking — Ryker Drake, Sisaly Miller, and Keylee Harris
Needlepoint — Layla Nicholes and Kash Smith
Scrapbook — Witley Mathews, Ciara Pancheri and Eryn Harris
Crochet — Natalie Terry
Camp — Stella Briggs, Lydia Gibson and Kayda Hickman
Electricity — Carter Rountree and Jaylie Hickman
Skiing — Jaylie Hickman and Kalli Smith
Gingerbread Houses — Kalli Smith
Horseshoes — Keylee Harris, Painting- Tenley Walker
Mosaics — Kimber Smith, Kash Smith, and Kalli Smith
Archery — Layla Nicholes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.