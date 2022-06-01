Jefferson County appoint new Planning and Zoning Administrator

Milton Ollerton, of Sandpoint Idaho, was appointed as the new Planning and Zoning and Building Administrator for Jefferson County at the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting on May 16.
According to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, the commissioners made the appointment after thorough consideration of all the many and well-qualified applicants who submitted to the position. He stated they performed an extensive and thorough interviewing process.
“We’re hoping with Milton’s guidance, it [Planning and Zoning] will be a better department,” said Hancock.
Ollerton’s planning experience began 21 years ago in Apache County, Arizona, and has been Director of the Bonner County Planning Department for the last six years.
According to Hancock, Sandpoint has seen similar growth to what Jefferson County and Rigby are currently experiencing. He believes Ollerton has the experience and knowledge necessary to lead the Planning and Zoning Department.
“Bonner County is rural,” Ollerton said. “Jefferson County is rural and its citizens want it to stay rural.”
Ollerton was drawn to Jefferson County for a variety of reasons, such as being closer to family. He stated he has children who attended Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg, and moving this way would put him and his wife closer to their family in Utah and parts of Wyoming.
Another draw to the area, he stated, is Jefferson County’s feel and openness.
“There’s something about farmland, you know,” Ollerton said.
Ollerton and his wife will be moving to Jefferson County shortly, he stated, in preparation for his June 6 start date as Planning and Zoning Administrator.
At this point, Ollerton looks forward to becoming familiar with the area, as the planning director. He stated each area has a set of goals for growth, and his first step is to familiarize himself with those goals and to configure how he can help further those goals to help the area grow in a way that the public wants to grow.
“Career-wise,” Ollerton said, “this is a great move for me. Idaho is facing pressure to grow.”
He stated the farmland in Idaho is attractive, due to its flat nature. He states he is also aware that the Idaho public wishes to preserve that farm land, as it’s also very productive for the state. Ollerton believes it is important to keep the goals of the community in mind and to keep the area in tact while it rises to the challenge of growth. He is excited to be a part of that conversation.
“As planners, a lot of what we need to know comes from the public,” he said. “We need them to tell us about an areas history. I love the history of this area and I look forward to having these discussions with the public.”
Ollerton stated he is very easy to access and always has an open-door policy. He has this policy to encourage members of the public to come speak with him and share their concerns. He stated he is also very open to any ideas that come to him and believes he is easy to work with.