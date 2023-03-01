Jefferson County appoints Campbell to Upper Valley Board of Community Guardians

Campbell

 Photo Courtesy of Janel Campbell

On Feb. 6 the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners made their first appointment to the Upper Valley Board of Community Guardians (UVBCG). Their appointment, Janel Campbell, is a registered nurse and fits the criteria outlined by Deputy Prosecutor Chase Hendricks.

Jefferson County signed a joint powers agreement with six other counties to establish the UVBCG on Sept. 12, making the UVBCG an active organization as of Jan. 1, 2023. Up to this point, Hendricks said, about half of the involved counties have made local appointments to the board.


