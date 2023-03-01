Jefferson County appoints Campbell to Upper Valley Board of Community Guardians

On Feb. 6 the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners made their first appointment to the Upper Valley Board of Community Guardians (UVBCG). Their appointment, Janel Campbell, is a registered nurse and fits the criteria outlined by Deputy Prosecutor Chase Hendricks.
Jefferson County signed a joint powers agreement with six other counties to establish the UVBCG on Sept. 12, making the UVBCG an active organization as of Jan. 1, 2023. Up to this point, Hendricks said, about half of the involved counties have made local appointments to the board.
“I wanted to be able to serve the community,” said Campbell. “I’ve lived and worked in the community for 30 years and I want to be able to help people in those situations.”
Campbell has been a registered nurse since 1992, has worked in a hospital setting for seven years and has worked in Home Health and Hospice for 25 years, she stated.
According to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, who first approached her about being appointed to the board, they had wanted to appoint someone with a health-services background. Campbell, he said, fit the description.
Having worked in Home Health and Hospice, Campbell stated she has seen instances where an individual would have benefitted from a guardian or program like this one, and stated she believes the board will be an asset to the community.
“I’m really excited about this,” Hendricks said following the Feb. 6 meeting. “We were thinking a lot about a representative [from Jefferson County]... since about the end of November.”
Hendricks stated he wanted the county appointees to have experience in relevant job duties, such as assisted living experience or nursing, to help teach other and future board members the “tricks of the trade.”
There are several people across the state, Hendricks said, who are elderly or disabled who do not have family or anyone to help them get the assistance they require, such as help in obtaining Medicare or insurance or help getting into an assisted living facility. As a result, some of these people are left living in rough conditions, he said.
The Upper Valley Board of Community Guardians aims to help these people, who will be identified to the board and vetted through the courts to receive help from a community guardian, a volunteer who will step in and make careful decisions for them.
Back in September, Hendricks stated the goal of the board would be to provide a ward with the greatest amount of independence and self-determination as possible, to ensure they can maintain their freedom to be a part of their community and to ensure they have the liberty to choose where and how they want to live and who they want to associate with.
According to Hendricks on Feb. 7, the next step for the board is to have at least one guardian appointed by each county, but there is no restriction on the amount of guardians there can be. Each of the board members will have to obtain training through the 7th Judicial District to be court-certified to act in the capacity of a guardian.
Wards will all be carefully monitored by courts, he said, and in some cases may be released from guardianship if circumstances make them capable of continuing on their own. Each guardian will be asked to give the courts regular reports on their wards to aid in the monitoring process.
Hendricks stated he has worked with other guardian boards in the past and has seen people living in horrible conditions. He said the guardians made a huge difference in helping these individuals get housing, clothes and other resources to better their situations.
Hendricks further stated the board’s first meeting would take place, though no date has been scheduled for the event.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.