Jefferson County has been approved for approximately $490,000 in CARES Act reimbursements and funding as of Sept. 21.
The most recent projects the county has received approval for include new radios for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Road and Bridge Department, $64,116 for the Elections department and $12,475 to eliminate touch surfaces in the Courthouse.
The radios purchased for the Sheriff’s office, which will be a mix of mobile and handheld, will cost $214,330.25.
According to County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires, the county does not have enough radios to outfit each responder without having to share radios and mics, which can open avenues for the spread of COVID-19.
The justification submitted for the purchase also states that the Idaho State Police, who assist with backfilling when there are shortages due to illness, is changing their radio system to a 700mHz encrypted system, which also requires the need to change the radios.
The Road and Bridge Department will spend $63,104 on new radios that will replace their two-way radios with digital ones.
“It will greatly improve our ability to talk with one another,” Public Works administrator Dave Walrath said. “They’ll cover more area and extend our range. It’ll be a huge improvement for us.”
The FCC has also mandated a shift from analog to digital radio systems, which would make the Road and Bridge radios obsolete, according to information from Squires. The purchase of the radios would eliminate the need for face-to-face communications and working in close-quarters.
The $64,116 for the Elections Department will cover the purchase of a trailer for a mobile voting location and e-Poll Books, a software that will replace the paper poll books that list the registered voters and their polling locations.
“It’s housed on an iPad and we can place a disinfectant screen that can be replaced on the iPad,” Squires said.
The trailer will cost $12,780 and the e-Poll Books software will cost $34,032. Additional licensing and maintenance for e-Poll Books will be $6,000.
The remaining $11,304 will be used to cover purchases of supplies for the office like masks and gloves for poll workers and additional office needs for additional absentee voting needs.
Plans to update the Courthouse include placing occupancy sensors in rooms to automatically turn on lights and automatic faucets and drinking fountains.
The county has been allocated a total of $738,000 to use from the CARES Act funding, which can be used through pre-approval and then reimbursement, or applied to purchases already made after approval.
“We don’t intend to leave any of those funds on the table,” Squires said.
The county has already received funding for the Albert Monitoring Network, the Patrol Witness system, a perimeter fence around the jail and for $32,000 in expenses related to teleworking and personal protective equipment from March to July that has been reimbursed.