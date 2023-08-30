A 28,387 head Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) was approved for Jefferson County on August 21. The feedlot will be located on the already-existing dairy operation at Kettle Butte Dairy, which is near the border between Jefferson and Bonneville Counties and will add over 10,000 to the Kettle Butte operation.
According to Milton Ollerton, Planning and Zoning Administrator, when the application came before the Planning and Zoning Commission, he and the commission were impressed with the low-risk assessment of the project.
“I’ve done dozens of CAFO permits all across the state of Idaho,” said Valene Hawthorn, the Agricultural Engineer with AgProfessions working with the dairy on the project. “This is the first one I’ve ever seen come back as low risk.”
The low-risk status comes from minimal surface and ground water that could be affected by the dairy at all, she explained. The CAFO permit, she said, will include a new cross vent barn and a rotary barn, which also contribute to the low-impact of waste on natural resources.
The cross vent barn with a rotary milk parlor, she explained, will be a state-of-the-art facility, likening it to a “cow hotel.” Cows will have adequate space to sleep and spend time, separate areas to eat and space for them to be walked toward the rotary carousel where they will be milked.
The facility will be 65 degrees 365 days a year, to keep the cows’ temperature regulated to keep them comfortable and healthy, despite the area’s temperature swings Hawthorn explained.
Currently, the dairy is permitted for 18,000 cows. This permit will allow them to increase their operation by just over 10,000 animals, Hawthorn said. All the cows will be housed under one roof, and the expanded digester will help control any odor generated by producing the methane gas on site.
According to Hawthorn, the operation will ultimately benefit Jefferson County through the promotion of agricultural development, the provision of high quality organic matter to neighboring crop farmers, the limited impact to adjacent properties and potential job growth.
“It’s a good project and good area for it,” said County Commissioner Roger Clark.
One concern brought up in the meeting, voiced by Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires, was how the operation, nearby lands and area would be affected in the instances of flooding as water has been a concern out there before.
The dairy itself is not in the floodplain, Alex Anders explained in response. However, all the water, even if they aren’t able to contain it, would not leave the property.
Ollerton also mentioned that with the cross vent barn in use, none of the waste from the cows would ever be outside. Potential flooding waters, he said, would then remain clean.
The CAFO permit was approved with a set of conditions including that construction begin no later than two years of the permit’s issuance.
