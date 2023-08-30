A 28,387 head Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) was approved for Jefferson County on August 21. The feedlot will be located on the already-existing dairy operation at Kettle Butte Dairy, which is near the border between Jefferson and Bonneville Counties and will add over 10,000 to the Kettle Butte operation.

According to Milton Ollerton, Planning and Zoning Administrator, when the application came before the Planning and Zoning Commission, he and the commission were impressed with the low-risk assessment of the project.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.