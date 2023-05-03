The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners awarded the contract amount of $949,730 to Engineered Structures, Inc. (ESI) for the completion of the county annex basement. The commissioners also elected to provide a county-approved contract to ESI.

ESI provided a contract for the basement project prior to the April 24 regular County Commissioners Meeting which Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor had reviewed and raised some concerns over.


