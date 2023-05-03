The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners awarded the contract amount of $949,730 to Engineered Structures, Inc. (ESI) for the completion of the county annex basement. The commissioners also elected to provide a county-approved contract to ESI.
ESI provided a contract for the basement project prior to the April 24 regular County Commissioners Meeting which Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor had reviewed and raised some concerns over.
While the contract appeared to County Commissioner Scott Hancock to be a tried and true, generic document from the Institute of Architects. The concerns he shared with Taylor, however, had to do with the specifics regarding the project and ESI.
According to Emergency Coordinator Rebecca Squires, she was told it would be up to the County Commissioners to decide whether to sign the contract as it is, or to provide ESI with a contract which reflects the changes the county has approved.
In that case, the commissioners opted to work with Taylor in making changes to the provided contract which would then be presented to ESI for approval.
With that decision made, the commissioners moved forward in awarding ESI with the bid amount of $949,730 for all of the work necessary to fully complete the basement.
According the county’s released floor plans for the basement, the completed space will include office space and a large classroom area which Squires previously stated would be used for 4-H classes, county training purposes and community events.
This basement completion project is the first of two county building expansion projects aimed to create more space for the various departments to adequately service their citizens.
Departments such as the County Defender’s Office and the Information Technology department will move into office space in the basement upon completion, allowing for the Courts, Elections, Assessor’s and Treasurer’s office to utilize more space on the main floor of the courthouse.
A second phase of the expansion will include remodeling of the main floor to further take advantage of the space in the building. This second phase is currently in the design stages.
