Changes to the Jefferson County clustering ordinance have been approved, a month after it was tabled due to the exclusion of Ag-10 and R-10 Zones in March. Following a public hearing on April 10, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners accepted amendments to the ordinance which include those zones.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton informed the board he was asked to revisit the clustering ordinance from March which included limitations to clustering. At the time, the ordinance amendment excluded Ag-10 and R-10 from eligibility to form clusters at all. The board, then, asked he include those zones.


