Changes to the Jefferson County clustering ordinance have been approved, a month after it was tabled due to the exclusion of Ag-10 and R-10 Zones in March. Following a public hearing on April 10, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners accepted amendments to the ordinance which include those zones.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton informed the board he was asked to revisit the clustering ordinance from March which included limitations to clustering. At the time, the ordinance amendment excluded Ag-10 and R-10 from eligibility to form clusters at all. The board, then, asked he include those zones.
No citizens appeared before the board to speak for or against the ordinance or the changes made. One citizen, Blake Smith, did come forward to speak neutrally and ask for the rationale behind the amendment to the ordinance.
In response, Ollerton stated the changes were brought to stay in compliance with the county’s comprehensive plan; clustering had previously created a loophole to create one-acre lots out in the country in the midst of larger lots.
“The planning and zoning commission felt it was being taken advantage of,” he said, further explaining the goal was to limit high-density growth.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock further illustrated how an Ag-10 zone requires at least 10 acres to acquire a building permit. However, if someone owned 30 acres of Ag-10 land and wanted to break off a smaller piece for a son or daughter to build their own home, they’d need to break off a full 10 acres. Clustering would allow them to break off a smaller section and still get a building permit.
Smith stated he saw the wisdom in this change but still had concerns about high-density growth, despite the limitations on clustering. He said he believed it was still possible to property owners to rezone their land as higher-density parcels.
This, Hancock said, was possible but not likely as zone changes had to follow the comprehensive plan. Currently, high-density is being focused around cities, and until the density grows outward, zoning wouldn’t likely change. This would probably take many years, he said.
Currently, the county is interested in preserving as much agricultural land as possible, Hancock stated.
The clustering ordinance in effect prior to the April 10 amendment stated the purpose of clustering was to achieve the goals of establishing a variety of lot and parcel sizes.
As it stood, Ollerton stated at the March hearing, clustering could easily be taken advantage of by placing one-acre lots where they never should have been and potentially erode established zoning. The planning and zoning commission’s suggestion was to remove R-5, R-10 and Ag-10 zones from clustering eligibility.
The County Commissioners, at the time, agreed the exclusion of R-5 zones in the ordinance made sense to them, however they did not agree with the PZC on Ag-10.
On April 10, County Commissioner Roger Clark expressed clustering in Ag-10 zones made it much easier to farm and to navigate issues with irrigation and pivots as well.
