On Dec. 5, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a John Deere Grader for $238,000 and a $10,000 snowplow pick-up attachment for the County’s Road and Bridge Department, to help them continue necessary maintenance throughout the winter season.

The John Deere Grader, according to Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell, is a used machine with about 3,000 hours on it already. This machine comes with snow gear and is all-wheel drive.


