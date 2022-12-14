On Dec. 5, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a John Deere Grader for $238,000 and a $10,000 snowplow pick-up attachment for the County’s Road and Bridge Department, to help them continue necessary maintenance throughout the winter season.
The John Deere Grader, according to Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell, is a used machine with about 3,000 hours on it already. This machine comes with snow gear and is all-wheel drive.
The plan for this machine will be to use it out in the Ririe and Kelly Canyon area as it is equipped with snow gear, even though it is a slightly smaller model than their current grader.
After receiving the snow gear, which has been ordered, for their current grader, they will then send the John Deere Machine out to the west side of the county.
As the grader is not brand new, but used by Madison County for five years, County Commissioner Scott Hancock asked Cromwell if there were any issues with the machine that they should know of before approving the purchase.
Cromwell then responded the grader had approximately $9,000 in repairs due when Madison returned it to John Deere. However, he said, the repairs were mostly for broken lights and windows, nothing substantial. In fact, he stated he spoke with the Madison County Road and Bridge administrator who assured him they had no problems with the machine.
As far as funding goes, Cromwell conceded the purchase would put this budget line in the red. However, with the recent sale of equipment, he stated, the proceeds from those sales will cover this purchase and more.
Cromwell reported his department was able to sell two graders, a red service truck and a water tank at the sale. The proceeds from the graders alone were able to cover this purchase and more, while they managed to fetch reasonable prices for the other items as well.
At the same meeting, the commissioners moved to approve the purchase of a $10,645 snowplow attachment for Cromwell’s county pick-up truck, a new 2022 Dodge to “help pick up the slack on heavy snow events,” according to Cromwell.
Through the recent snowy days, Cromwell reported, he had been out helping to push snow.
“Dave used to do the same thing,” Hancock said, recalling Cromwell’s predecessor Dave Walrath. “You guys are very good about that, filling in.”
Having pick-up trucks with plowing attachments are useful tools for the county, Cromwell stated. He informed the board of an incident on Friday, Dec. 2 where safety became an issue on County Line Road out near Ririe. He said they sent out a couple of pick-ups and the sanders to get the intersections cleaned up and thawed out and were able to prevent accidents.
“They’re really valuable tools for quick response to dangerous situations,” he stated at the meeting.
Cromwell said he asked for bids from Mr. Driveline when searching for a suitable plow, but said those prices came in at about $2,000 more than First Street Welding in Idaho Falls.
First Street, he further explained, is the distributer for all of the South East Idaho region, and since they are a county, the plow could be purchased at the wholesale price.
