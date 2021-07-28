Jefferson County Assessor Jessica Roach presented bids to the commissioners regarding putting up a counter dividing the assessor’s office and treasurer’s office as well as a second door for security purposes.
“We have zero security on that side of our office,” said Roach. “I’ve been looking to put a security door there like Planning and Zoning so that it prevents someone from barging in.”
Roach stated she has been getting quotes from contractors to put in a counter and a door, but most have not gotten back to her yet. Roach would like to put in a counter that would be 42 inches in height and also be ADA compliant with a door that has ballistic glass.
According to Roach, they are the only department in the county courthouse that does not have security precautions. UPS is always delivering things and they will tend to walk right through the office. Roach wants more security to prevent people from walking right in.
“We have a lot of people that don’t want to wait in the DMV line and will go to Kristine’s door and try and cut through,” Roach said.
Roach stated her biggest concern is putting the counter in. In order to use the grant money Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires mentioned to Roach, it needs to be for security purposes only.
“In recent events in the county, we are very exposed in that office,” said Roach. “We are the only ones that don’t have a second door for people to go through.”
The commissioners asked Roach to come to them with a few more bids before they would finalize a purchase.