The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved 2 allocations of the $5.8 million American Rescue Plan Act funds on May 2 to the Public Works Department and to Central Fire District.
Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires approached the board with a prepared quote for a Cat 140 motor grader for the Public Works Department. The board previously discussed using ARPA money to fund the purchase of new equipment for the department when the Facilities Planning Committee first made their building proposal on March 21.
In the March 21 meeting, the Facilities Planning Committee proposed the county use the $5.8 million ARPA money for a two-story county building which would address several instances of insufficient work and storage space county departments currently deal with.
In the initial presentation, Squires identified additional proposals to the commissioners, one of which included allocating $389,500 to Public Works for the purchase of a CAT 150 AWD Grader.
The proposal presented at the May 2 meeting was for a total amount of $388,220.69 for a CAT 140 Grader, instead.
The second allocation made at the May 2 meeting was a total of $350,000 made to Central Fire District to aid in acquiring a new ambulance for the county.
This allocation was also presented as an additional proposal by Squires and the Facilities Planning Committee back in March. At the time, the committee proposed allocating $300,000 to CFD for the project.
Anderson was unable to provide a bid at the meeting. However, he mentioned speaking to a dealer who gave him $300 to $325,000 as a ball-park figure on the cost of an ambulance. He also mentioned that in his research on cost, he found Clark County paid $325,000 for their own ambulance.
County Commissioner Hancock suggested allocating $325,000 to CFD to begin with. Depending on the actual cost, he suggested allocating an additional amount afterward.
“When I have dealt with the federal funding and reporting,” Squires said, “It’s much easier to allocate more on your budget quote and then transfer excess money from an existing project to another existing project than it is to borrow from one project to another.”
Squires then asked the commissioners to allocate $350,000 for the ambulance to avoid borrowing money from another project in the future.
After the allocation of the money, Hancock added that the acquisition of a ambulance has been discussed numerous times. He assured the meeting attendees this project has been in the making since long before the ARPA funds were ever allocated to the county.
“We’ve discussed the necessity of an ambulance service,” Hancock said. “The first step in that process is obtaining an ambulance. . . We are proceeding at this time to allocate the funding and making it available so that we can start the process of obtaining an ambulance.”
Once an order is placed for the emergency vehicle, according to Anderson, it will still be about a year and a half before the ambulance will be available to the county.
In the meantime, Blaine County reported during a special meeting on May 2 attended by Squires and Anderson, that they would be willing to transfer their unused ambulance to Jefferson County. According to Squires, they are now waiting on a resolution to make it official. Squires stated a resolution could be made as early as next week.
Anderson said he believes, to the best of his knowledge, that Blaine County may be giving them the ambulance at a very discounted price.
Squires stated the Blaine County ambulance will be used as a primary vehicle for Jefferson County until the new ambulance is ready for use. Afterward, it will be relegated to a secondary emergency vehicle.
These are the first allocations Jefferson County made for the federal money, according to Squires. She stated in the commissioner’s April 25 meeting that making allocations, outside of the bigger proposed building project, would aid her in reporting use of the provided funds.