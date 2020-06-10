Jefferson County, Idaho currently has a response rate of 61.2% for the 2020 Census and Clark County has a response rate of 11.8%.
Jefferson is keeping pace with the state of Idaho as a whole, where the current response rate is 62.7%. The United States has a national rate of 60.5%.
According to the official Census website, responses determine the amount of representation in Congress, federal funding and can impact communities for the next decade.
Jefferson County Commissioner Roger Clark said that the county has spoken with several of the larger employers in the area, such as Idahoan Foods, to encourage computer availability to employees.
"We still want to get the mobile response unit to the lower reporting areas," Clark said. "I think that with everything going on in the county, especially with COVID, more funding will be available through our responses."
Clark mentioned that a county ambulance service could be possible with more funding as well as the draw for more businesses.
"We're interested in having businesses come in; it relieves pressure off homeowners and creates jobs," he said.
Clark encourages all residents to fill out the Census and if anyone has any questions, to reach out to the Commissioners and they'd be happy to help.
For Clark County, the 2010 Census results showed it as the least populous county in the state of Idaho with 982 residents.
With a response rate of 11.8%, it's likely representatives will begin visiting homes in person to complete the Census. The Census is required by law but is only used to produce statistics, the website says. All personal information is not disclosed.
My2020census.gov is the direct site for responding to the Census, but those responding are urged to be aware of scams in filling out their responses. The Census Bureau will never ask for a Social Security number, any bank account or credit card numbers, political questions or for money or donations.