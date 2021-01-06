Jefferson County has been moved back to the Moderate Risk level following a jump to the Critical Risk level several weeks ago.
The county had 36 active cases as of Jan. 4 and an active case rate of 12.1 per 10,000. Jefferson reported 15 deaths as of the same date. Clark County had zero active cases as of the same date and remained as the only county in the Minimal Risk level.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 176 deaths in the district with 38 currently hospitalized residents. The majority of deaths have been in Bonneville County, who accounts for 116 deaths, followed by 18 deaths in Madison County.
Fremont County reports 14 deaths, which is followed up by Lemhi with nine, and Teton and Custer both with two.
The district as a whole had 19,933 total cases of COVID-19 since tracking began.
Idaho as a state has seen 1,448 deaths due to the coronavirus and a total of 142,507 cases. Idaho began receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccination the week of Dec. 15 and has administered 19,119 doses as of Jan. 4. The first vaccine was given to Dr. Russ McUne from Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.
The United States has lost 352,000+ people due to COVID-19 since March and reports a total of over 20.7 million cases.