Two large fires in Jefferson County on August 1 called for the attention of multiple fire departments in the area, according to Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson.

According to a press release from CFD, Jefferson dispatch received a call at about 2:37 p.m. saying there was a large fire in Camas National Wildlife Refuge in the Hamer area. Hamer Fire Department was already dispatched, and according to the release, CFD was requested as a neighboring department.

