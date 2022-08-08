Two large fires in Jefferson County on August 1 called for the attention of multiple fire departments in the area, according to Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson.
According to a press release from CFD, Jefferson dispatch received a call at about 2:37 p.m. saying there was a large fire in Camas National Wildlife Refuge in the Hamer area. Hamer Fire Department was already dispatched, and according to the release, CFD was requested as a neighboring department.
Anderson stated in the release that CFD was able to commit a type 4 engine and a tender to the scene.
According to Hamer Fire Chief Scott Jacobs, it took around one hour for Hamer, West Jefferson Fire Control, CFD, Clark County and BLM crews to contain the fire. Jacobs reported the fire measured at approximately 65 acres.
Anderson stated the fire was likely the result of an accidental spark from construction crews in the area.
Not long afterwards, dispatch received a separate call at 4:53 p.m. about a large fire in the tall sagebrush on Highway 33 near the Menan Buttes. The release CFD provided states they requested Madison Fire Department and firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management to be dispatched to that fire as well.
Crews from Madison, BLM, CFD, Hamer and West Jefferson Fire Control were on the scene in Menan. Anderson stated in the release Highway 33 was completely shut down for a limited amount of time while the fire and subsequent smoke made the highway impassable.
Crews were out at the scene until approximately 9 p.m. cleaning up after the fire was contained, and clean up resumed the morning of August 2, according to CFD. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, as no cause has yet been announced.
At or around 6:30 the same day, Hamer received report of another fire out at Bunker Hill, according to Jacobs. Hamer and West Jefferson, along with help from local neighbors, were able to contain the two acre fire within 15 to 20 minutes.