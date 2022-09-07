The budget for Jefferson County’s 2023 fiscal year was approved and adopted following a public hearing held on August 29.
The approved budget totaled $42,879,909, which included a total general fund amount of $5,882,178, a total Road and Bridge fund of $9,339,092, a total district court fund of $1,809,144 and a total justice fund of $6,685,010.
According to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, $4 million from the Road and Bridge fund are earmarked for the Kettle Butte Dairy Road fund, which he said may or may not actually happen depending on funding for the project.
In the general fund, he stated sit funds for the County Clerk, Assessor, Treasurer, Coroner, Prosecutor, Public Defender, Building and grounds, Emergency Management, Extension office, Data Processing, Elections, Planning and Zoning, Compliance and Veterans.
Other large items, such as solid waste, the county’s debt fund, and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds contributed to the the total budget amount. Hancock stated the county’s debt fund, which reads at $3,775,000, is the final payment for the courthouse building.
Jefferson County currently has $5,790,000 left in federal ARPA money. The County has also allocated just under $5 million to the solid waste department.
“I think everyone worked together,” County Commissioner Roger Clark said, referring to the multiple sessions where department heads workshopped their budgets. “They’re good budgets.”
County Commissioner Shayne Young stated in creating the new budget the county worked to ensure they did what they could for county employees when calculating the Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA) they added.
This year, the COLA was calculated to be 8%. Instead of adding 8% of a current full-time employee’s salary, Hancock stated they took 8% of the average county salary, which was $3,500, and added $3,500 to all full-time employees across the county.
“I hope this does help incentivize our employees to stay here with the county because that’s really important to us,” Young said.
This additional amount given to county employees is pro-rated, Hancock stated, and will become part of their base pay. The county’s intention, he said, was to help those in the bottom end of the pay scale since they are the ones he said are hit the hardest when it comes to having a living wage and trying to make ends meet.
“It’s tough when you have anywhere from eight to 15 percent inflation,” Hancock stated. “We are considerate of that.”
After the commissioners comment on the budget, they moved to approve and adopt the total proposed budget.
“I want the public to realize we have a very good group of employees,” Hancock stated in conclusion to the meeting. “They work hard and have the county’s interest at heart.”