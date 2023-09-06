The budget for Jefferson County’s 2024 fiscal year was approved following the Aug. 28 public hearing. The budget was for a grand total of $39,804,723.
Coming in at a $3 million difference from last year’s total budget of $42.8 million, the 2024 fiscal year budget includes a general fund of $6,409,515, a Road and Bridge fund of $13,183,883, a District Courts fund of $1,215,447, a justice fund of $7,418,631 and a Solid Waste fund of $2,792,349.
“Of course I’m always for the budget,” said County Treasurer Kristine Lund during the public comment portion of the hearing. “It’s necessary for us to function as a county — It’s imperative.”
The $6 million general fund envelops funds for the County Clerk, Assessor, Treasurer, Coroner, Prosecutor, Public Defender, Building and grounds, Emergency Management, Extension office, Data Processing, Elections, Planning and Zoning, Compliance and Veterans.
One of the biggest concerns for Lund, which she expressed at the meeting, had to do with the salaries of elected officials. To her, she said, it seemed not all elected officials received Cost of Living Adjustments equitably across the board. Most notably, she said, in the approximate six percent raise shown for the Prosecuting attorney, while the other elected officials and employees received only the county-wide four percent.
According to Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor, however, this was simply the reflection of receiving a “true” cost of living adjustment.
As the highest paid official in the county, Taylor explained at the hearing, the COLA for the past three years did not reflect a true cost of living adjustment for him, as instead of a percentage raise, there were instead fixed amounts being applied across the board. According to Taylor, those resulted in salary cuts for him as they did not keep up with the cost of living.
“This year, after having seen my purchasing power cut, year after year, I asked for a true cost of living adjustment,” he said, “that it reflect the purchasing power that I had when I came into office.”
For the upcoming year, the board chose to apply a 4 percent COLA across the county, unlike last year when each employee was given the same fixed amount. Lund lauded last year’s choice and expressed her displeasure at the decision made this year, claiming county employees work hard in their service, but are also laden with so much responsibility and deserve to be adequately compensated for it.
There were some salaries she said, upon looking at the proposed budget, which seemed generous compared to others, and named Planning and Zoning as well as Parks and Recreation as some of those increases.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock explained to her and all those in attendance that just because an amount is budgeted does not necessarily mean that the individual will get all of that money. For example, he mentioned a change is coming to Parks and Rec as current Director Mickey Eames will be retiring in the coming year.
In this case, he said, there may be a time where there are more people performing a job, and they would like to be prepared and have the funds available to pay them.
As for the commissioners themselves, Hancock stated, they did not take any raises aside from the COLA.
The Road and Bridge fund for the upcoming fiscal year, while higher than last year’s approved budget, contains big-ticket projects; the Annis Highway project, listed at $4 million dollars, the Camas Bridge repair, listed at $1.5 million. These projects, said County Commissioner Scott Hancock at the meeting, are funded by grants from LHTAC or other funding agencies.
“We have about three million in grants that we’re hoping to obtain,” he explained to those in attendance. “If we get them, we need to have it in the budget to be able to spend it.”
His explanation worked as an opportunity to ensure county residents and employees were all aware that not all of the monies budgeted were garnered from property taxes, but also accumulated through other avenues.
Some of the non-tax funds the county received to use, he listed, included American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, $2-$3 million in revenue from the jail’s out-of-county inmates and state funds such as sales and fuel tax allotments.
In the case of the Annis Highway project, the $4 million budgeted are funds from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC).
Another notable difference is the change between last year’s budget for Solid Waste and this year’s. Last year, the approved budget amount for Solid Waste was $4,789,422, this year it is only $2,793,349. The biggest difference, according to the budget worksheet, is the reduction in the budgeted amount for the possible new Transfer Station. Where last year, $3 million had been budgeted for the project, this year only $10,000 is marked for it.
