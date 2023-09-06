The budget for Jefferson County’s 2024 fiscal year was approved following the Aug. 28 public hearing. The budget was for a grand total of $39,804,723.

Coming in at a $3 million difference from last year’s total budget of $42.8 million, the 2024 fiscal year budget includes a general fund of $6,409,515, a Road and Bridge fund of $13,183,883, a District Courts fund of $1,215,447, a justice fund of $7,418,631 and a Solid Waste fund of $2,792,349.


