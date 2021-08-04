Jefferson County Commissioners held their budget workshops on July 26 and 27 to review the budgets with each department head..
Treasurer Kristine Lund started off the Monday meeting with her budget, stating she had increased her mileage for travel. The August 2022 Treasurer Conference is going to be in Boundary, but this year the conference is in Idaho Falls.
Lori Dye from the Extension Office then gave her update to the commissioners on her budget. Dye stated the only increase is the salary steps.
Commissioner Scott Hancock asked about the capitol office equipment of $28,000. Dye stated they have $21,000 they are spending on the truck so next year they will have $7,000. Dye asked if she could keep the travel budget where it was because they will be driving more this year and the fuel has increased. Joseph Sagers in the Extension Office will also be traveling a lot more for presentations.
Fair Director Carl Anderson then gave his report. Hancock stated the biggest thing he noticed was the building repairs and fixtures budget was at $196,000. Anderson stated the amount is for the new show barn being built in Mud Lake, which did not go in during 2020 because of COVID and raising costs. Anderson stated he looked at costs and asked for another $50,000 for increased prices. Anderson stated this is a request; the building would be 150 feet by 100 feet, which is a good size building. Anderson stated everything else has stayed the same.
Building and Grounds Manager Travis Thompson then gave a report on his budget. Hancock asked about the $5,000 increase to the supplies budget, and Thompson stated it has been a strained year. These adjustments are to prepare for next years costs.
Thompson stated he is still waiting on carpet prices, but he has had one bid on painting, which was $31,000. Hancock stated they had $40,000 in repairs, but they also needed to be looking at the sidewalks that need attention.
Hancock stated with the snow removal, they can do it themselves, so there is no need to hire people.
The commissioners considered dropping the repairs budget down $10,000, as well as the electricity budget.
Thompson also asked if the commissioners would be willing for Thompson to hire another person. Thompson mentioned he had over 27 hours of overtime during his last pay period. Hancock stated it might be nice to have a part-time assistant, and Commissioner Shayne Young suggested a summer hire. Commissioner Roger Clark stated it may be hard to justify a full-time position.
Hancock then asked what the reasoning for increasing the Supervisor position pay was. Thompson stated this would be the next half step. According to Thompson, last year he was neglected to be given an increase. Hancock asked if Thompson would get with HR and Emergency Management Director Rebecca Squires before changing anything.
Clerk Colleen Poole first went over the clerk budget, where her salary was accidentally left blank. Poole mentioned there was a step increase for her clerks, but has kept most everything else the same for that department. Hancock asked about the $1,000 clothing budget, and Poole stated this is for jackets for the clerks.
Poole then gave the budget update for the courts. Poole mentioned the overtime line is not used anymore. Most of the amounts are set and Poole stated she did not foresee needing anything. Squires stated they can use the ARPA funds to clear the backlog at the court.
The budget meetings with department heads continued into Tuesday, July 27, with Tammy Adkins from Probation. Adkins stated all of her employees received a step increase. Hancock asked about a pre-trial tech, and Adkins stated her staff has absorbed the responsibilities and she has not hired anyone for the positions.
Adkins stated she has two part-time techs, but she had the female tech move up to become the administrative assistant, but Adkins still has their male tech.
Adkins mentioned she needs to increase the juvenile and adult drug testing, with changes to the juvenile being increased to $7,500, and the adult to be increased to $21,500.
Squires then gave her budget update for Emergency Management by stating she was a little confused on the salary line; they need to have $35,000 and the rest be in the commissioners line. Squires mentioned the maintenance and operation was high due to the Cares Act, so she put it back to $50,000.
Hancock asked about the SHSP grant, in which Squires said they received $47,869.90, which will leave the EMPG at $60,000 in case Squires has to carryover. The only increase was the step increase.
Public Defender John Stosich then provided his department’s budget by stating he did a grade increase on salaries. Stosich asked to increase his deputy attorney’s salary because it is helpful to have another full-time deputy.
Stosich stated he had his clerical assistant be part-time with thirty hours, but is going to move her to forty hours. Stosich stated he may need to hire another clerical assistant if he brings on another attorney. One clerical position is for $40,390, and the other is the part-time for $29,029.
Sheriff Steve Anderson was the next department head to provide his budget to the commissioners. Anderson stated they have not had any regrading, but have had some employee turnover so Anderson has made some minor adjustments to his budget.
Anderson stated a Patrol Deputy was promoted to Corporal, and had a pay increase to $42,865. The lieutenant jail is a replacement, so the pay will stay at $58,444. A jail sergeant was promoted so the pay will increase to $50,210. A jail deputy was promoted to jail corporal, so the pay was increased to $48,114. A jail deputy received an increase to $47,458. The jail corporal line was removed to jail deputy and decreased in pay to $40,906. Another jail deputy position goes down to $40,906. That was all of the changes made to the budget at that time.
According to Anderson, they now have a full-time person in the dispatch area.
Hancock stated it takes $30,000 to keep the dogs, but Anderson said this could go down. The commissioners discussed taking down the jail supplies from $91,000 to $70,000.
Anderson stated they did not have any changes to the Highway Safety Grant.
Public Works Director Dave Walrath then gave his update on his department’s budget. Walrath stated he would like to add an operator position and Hancock said to take it to Rebecca. The commissioners asked about a budget of $42,000 and Walrath stated he would like to add some lean-to’s for his equipment to be out of the weather.
The commissioners then moved on to Solid Waste. Walrath stated they do not have a part-time person at the County Line office anymore. One of the operator positions was taken down to $35,173 because they were new.
Clark asked about the $100,000 capital building upgrades and Walrath stated they need to add a shop at some point in time. Hancock stated possibly taking it down to $50,000 and then waiting until next year to add another $50,000.
Garn Herrick from IT then addressed the commissioners regarding his update on his department’s budget. Hancock asked about the telecommunications and Herrick stated this was for cellphones. Hancock asked if the Docuwear is worth it and Herrick stated it will be because the clerk’s documents will be added as well as Planning and Zoning.
The commissioners allowed an $8,000 increase to the repairs and maintenance budget.
Mitch Whitmill of Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species provided clarity about his budget to the commissioners. Whitmill stated he has gone up two steps in pay and feels like there is where he should be. The other salaries are a regular step.
Hancock stated they have building upgrades that are $50,000 and Whitmill stated they got the fencing in place and now need to paint and put concrete where the gates are. Hancock asked why the shop equipment was $66,000 and Whitmill stated it was for fuel containment; it will work the same as the Road and Bridge system.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway was the final department head to provide a report. Hathaway asked for an $11,000 increase, stating he looked at the range of where it should be according to the state.
Hathaway stated it is difficult when they are busy for anyone to have time off or be sick to be able to cover their positions. Hathaway is going to move Erik Stout to the Planner position. Hathaway was going to give an administrative assistant a raise, but the commissioners decided to keep her pay the same.
Hancock gave a brief synopsis of Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor’s budget, stating Taylor had bumped up his deputies and wants all of his legal aids to have the same pay. Taylor asked for $80,000 for litigation in the murder case.
Squires stated she saw a few issues that would need to be correct.
The commissioners salaries were not in the budget, but it was decided the commissioners would each receive a $1,000 increase in their pay. Hancock stated the medical needs to be figured out and what they will do for insurance.
Poole stated she will put together a published budget and see where the county is at with the tax levy.
The commissioners thanked those who came to the budget workshop and adjourned the meeting.