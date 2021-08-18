Jefferson County Building and Grounds Manager Travis Thompson discussed his budget with the commissioners during their Aug. 9 meeting, as well as the county’s bill from Eagle Rock Sanitation.
Thompson stated he discussed with HR and Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires about salaries. For the first janitorial position on the budget, Thompson asked for a one-step increase. Commissioner Scott Hancock stated they had previously agreed to this and mentioned they had bumped this up to $33,636 using COLA.
Thompson then asked about the supervisor position, and felt that it should be moved up to a step six to be average with what everything else is. Squires referred to the wage study, and said a supervisor position has a minimum of $45,563, a mid of $52,500, and a maximum of $58,800, so with the COLA and step two it would be about $1,000 below the minimum average.
Hancock stated this is a new position and has been evolving, but Squires countered by stating she believes this should not be based on the job description. Squires stated the supervisor position is around a grade Seven and thinks that it has been appropriately graded. Hancock then stated they could go to a step three with the prior year Thompson was there, so it would be a grade seven step three and would be $45,268.50, which Hancock believed would properly graded according to their system.
Thompson then mentioned as far as another janitorial maintenance position, he believes it would be hard to find someone part-time.
“I really need someone through the year, especially in case someone gets sick,” said Thompson. “Doing all of my regular maintenance, I still had 20 hours of overtime.”
Thompson stated they would need someone who is eighteen or older who would be able to do the needed work. Hancock stated they would be able to get a college student who would be happy to have a part-time position.
Commissioner Roger Clark reaffirmed it would be hard to justify a full-time wage and benefits. However, Thompson stated it would cut down on comp time and overtime, but Clark mentioned they would still need to look at Thompson’s overtime anyway. Thompson expressed it would be nice to have this on the budget at least.
Thompson then went on to discuss that he had talked with Eagle Rock Sanitation about the charges the county was going to pay for July.
Clerk Colleen Poole stated they had received a statement that Eagle Rock had performed the services. Poole asked if the cans were still out by the county building, and Thompson said yes. Poole stated the letter was for past due services. Thompson mentioned they were charging themselves sales tax as well, which Thompson would take off. The commissioners stated they should pay it if the services were rendered.