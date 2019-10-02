Jefferson County cities will be receiving citation money, state court administrator director Sara Thomas reports.
“We’re going to get that money to the cities,” Thomas said.
Thomas’s assurance comes after Lewisville officials pointed out the cities were not receiving money from citations within city limits. County Clerk Colleen Poole said the issue arose when the county migrated to the new statewide electronic filing system Odyssey. With the new system, deputy clerks were not correctly filling out a box that indicated who the issuing agency was, Thomas said. She said the county was alone in having had this issue.
“This was just a Jefferson County training issue,” Thomas said.
With deputy clerks trained, cities will be getting the money they should be receiving under Section 19-4705 of Idaho Code, Poole said. Thomas said money the cities previously missed out on due to the error will be returned to those cities.
“We’ll definitely get the money redistributed,” Thomas said. “It’s just going to take a little time while we identify all those citations that were from a city agency.”
While Poole said mistakes while using the Odyssey program had been the reason for cities not getting money, Lewisville Mayor George Judd said the problem may have started “years upon years” ago, meaning the problem would not be solely due to Odyssey.
“It’s just been a standard operating procedure that nobody questioned, so it’s probably been going on for a long time,” Judd said.
When asked, Menan Mayor Tad Haight and Mud Lake Mayor Sherry Locascio said they had also not been receiving money from citations for a number of years. Locascio said the county had informed Mud Lake they would need to submit their ordinances before receiving money. He said Meek, who is also the Menan attorney, spoke about the issue more than a year ago. Haight said as far as he is aware, Menan has never received the money and the issue is not new to last fall.
“My impression is it would be quite a bit longer than that,” Haight said.
Poole said as far as she is aware, that is not the case.
“As far as I know, this has just been an issue with Odyssey,” she said.
Judd, who has been the city’s mayor for more than five years, said the city’s attorney Kris Meek will be looking into the issue further to see how long the cities have not been receiving money from the citations.